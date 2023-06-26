The Canberra Times
Belconnen man wins $2 million in Saturday lottery

By Leon Stoljar
Updated June 26 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:03pm
A Belconnen man was ecstatic to find that his Saturday lottery ticket was a $2 million winner.

