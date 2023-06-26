A Belconnen man was ecstatic to find that his Saturday lottery ticket was a $2 million winner.
The man was overwhelmed when his win was confirmed by an official from thelott.com.
"I couldn't believe it when I realised," he said.
"I kept asking myself, 'is this real?'"
The man was quick to make plans on how to spend his new-found wealth. "I'm going to pay off some debt, share it with some family and friends and then I'll buy my first home."
The soon-to-be first time home owner was excited to start the house hunt. He sees this as a big break for him and his family.
The fifteen other lucky winners who won on Saturday June 24 were scattered around the country. Six each were from Queensland and NSW, two from Victoria and one from WA.
"What an amazing weekend to win too," the Belconnen man said.
"I love the fact that I get to share this life-changing win with so many other Australians."
The winning entry was made online via the Quick Pick system on thelott.com. He was the 207th division one winner so far in 2023.
If you believe in lucky numbers, the winning ticket featured the numbers 4, 30, 21, 37, 29 and 8 with supplementary numbers of 45 and 38. However, the chance of these numbers being a winning selection again is virtually impossible.
