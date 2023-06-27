"I enjoy reading the Echidna, and although I don't agree with a lot of things that you say, I believe that your article regarding the Titanic was very well written," says Michael. "As an ex-marine engineer and one who spent four years working for the other great trans-Atlantic steamship company Cunard Line back in the 1960s, I believe that the Titanic site should be off limits to anyone. So many people died on that ship it should be a dedicated grave site. A little known fact that might interest you. In Southampton UK, there is a memorial to the engineering staff of the Titanic. The reason for this is that every engineer on that ship remained at their post on that night and not one engineer was saved. I also agree with your comments about the coverage of that drama, and the lack of interest in the loss of lives in the Mediterranean."