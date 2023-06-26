The Canberra Times
Home/News/History
Subscriber

Times Past: June 27,1980

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
June 27 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of the paper on this day in 1980.
The front page of the paper on this day in 1980.

On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times showed the final winning design of what was to be the new Parliament House. In the article, details of the layout and the visual impressions were shared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.