Times Past: June 27,1980

On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times showed the final winning design of what was to be the new Parliament House. In the article, details of the layout and the visual impressions were shared.
The keystone to Australia's national capital fell into place when a uniquely simple building was selected to permanently house the Australian Parliament.
The winning design was produced by Sydney-born architect Richard Thorp, 36, a partner at the New York firm Mitchell Giurgola Thorp Architects. His design was unanimously selected from five finalists for its simplicity and symbolism.
The Parliament House design competition attracted 329 submissions from all over the world. Ten of the submissions were awarded $20,000 prizes and chosen for further consideration. These were later reduced to five finalists who each received a further $80,000. A panel of six assessors sat for eight days to choose the winner.
Mr Thorp was telephoned in New York immediately after the decision was announced. He said he intended to move to Canberra by August and remain throughout the construction period.
The six assessors hailed the Thorp design as "outstandingly successful in every respect". They said the design, which burrowed deep into Capital Hill, was an exciting and stimulating solution which was functionally efficient. It was "eminently buildable and extremely sympathetic to the site". The design exhibited an outstanding empathy with Walter Burley Griffin's planning concept for the national capital.
