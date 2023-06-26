The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT budget: Gungahlin families hope for investments into kids' futures

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
June 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin parents of four James and Kylie Manning, with their youngest daughter Cally, 5, are happy with their current lives in Gungahlin. Picture by Karleen Minney
Gungahlin parents of four James and Kylie Manning, with their youngest daughter Cally, 5, are happy with their current lives in Gungahlin. Picture by Karleen Minney

Pressure on household budgets driven by rising living costs has left Canberra families hoping for budget investments that support their children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.