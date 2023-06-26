The Barr government's land grab plans know no boundaries

Turning Commonwealth Park on the lake foreshore into a construction site for an Olympic-sized swimming pool and other buildings would be a detrimental for several reasons ("Commonwealth Park a contender for new Civic pool site", canberratimes.com.au, June 26).
Firstly, the park serves as a cherished community space where people gather for public events throughout the year. It also provides a serene environment for relaxation, recreation, and social interaction. This would be lost if it was to become a construction site.
Secondly, the construction of large buildings and a swimming pool would disrupt the natural beauty of the lake foreshore and potentially harm the local ecosystem. It is crucial to preserve such natural areas to maintain biodiversity and protect the environment.
Additionally, the park plays a vital role in promoting physical and mental wellbeing for residents. It offers a place for exercise, picnics, and outdoor activities, which contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Replacing this park with buildings would deprive the community of a valuable resource for leisure and recreation.
Converting Commonwealth Park into a construction site would rob the community of a beloved gathering place, harm the environment, and diminish opportunities for outdoor activities.
So Andrew Barr is having "early positive discussions" with the NCA regarding a site for a new Civic pool.
What action is the government taking to ensure the people of Woden Valley will also have access to a public pool?
The Phillip pool last opened to the public in early 2021. Even if the new site owner Geocon does manage to re-open the pool, as is required by the site lease, this will only be temporary until they are able to start redeveloping the site.
The Woden Valley community needs the government to start work on a new aquatic facility as soon as possible. This facility needs to be centrally located and easily accessible by foot, cycle and public transport, unlike the Stromlo Leisure Centre.
The ACT education minister talks much about listening, considering, acknowledging, and respecting our education professionals and the approaches they might use to significantly improve the reading abilities of a sizeable proportion of ACT school students ("No one size fits all' for reading: Berry", canberratimes.com.au, June 25).
She also claims ACT teachers "excel in being able to understand what is best for each individual child".
Her comments are a poor response to the authoritative Equity Economics research and report on the literacy needs of too many ACT students and the action required to assist these "instructional casualties".
Can the minister share solid evidence about her directorate's needs analyses, monitoring and support programs that identify where very targeted improvements are needed across the ACT and ensure assistance is delivered to students?
How many additional highly skilled staff are required to directly support a long-lasting and consistent turnaround in the negative trends to date?
Concerned parents and the broader community deserve more than a regular batting away of negative information.
Ratcheting up the accountability and transparency of communications from our education system and its minister would raise awareness about any well-resourced strategic approaches and interventions that are being employed or about to be funded at the macro and micro levels in the public school system.
Encouraged by Andrew Barr's front-page comments ("Housing Demand Falls", June 24, page 1): "We've found that even people who have registered for land ballots who won the ballot are not turning up to purchase their block ... there are now blocks for sale over the counter", I took his words at face-value and visited the Suburban Land Agency site.
I expected to find dozens of unwanted blocks from the recent Whitlam and Jacka ballots. There were none - the only "over the counter" blocks were two on the edge of Oaks Estate.
Canberra's housing crisis seems to be a political game for the Chief Minister. On December 20, 1995, The Canberra Times reported 13,717 public housing tenancies. The city's population was then about 305,000.
The June 30, 2022, ACT Housing report claimed that there were about 11,060 occupied public housing properties (including those managed by community service providers). The population last June was about 460,000.
This deflecting, disingenuous, disgrace of a government has presided over not just a relative per-person decline in public housing numbers, but an absolute decline.
In 1995, there were about 45 public houses provided per 1000 people, now there are just 24. That is the reason so many in our community are denied an affordable roof over their head.
The responsibility for Canberra's public housing crisis sits squarely with the Labor/Greens government.
I am puzzled by your reporter's assertion that the Greens' housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather has "refuted" Minister Collins claim that "overall, the evidence and data shows that [rent caps don't] work long-term" by pointing to the ACT's rent cap regime ("Rent freezes and caps ruled out" June 26, p.5).
Whether a reply succeeds in refuting (disproving) a claim is a matter of opinion, but the ACT rent cap has only been in operation for a few years; its long-term effectiveness is yet to be seen.
The 0.3 per cent Canberra rental increase cited later in the article indicates that the 110 per cent of CPI cap was not "biting" over the 12 months to this March, presumably due to the high vacancy rate reported on the previous day's front page.
Half-hearted attempts by the federal government to expand available housing will have no effect unless the beneficial financial effects of multiple home ownership are addressed.
The combination of negative gearing, capital gains tax and the expansion of Airbnb plus high immigration rates will continue to destroy opportunities for the homeless in the housing market unless some genuine attempt is made to shift the financial bias.
Real change will not happen while a majority the members of the Federal Parliament own more than one home. In the current Parliament, a total of 510 homes are owned by a total of 227 members.
A majority of those - 144 - own more than one property.
Change cannot happen while the people who makes the rules are funding their retirement at the expense of the broader community.
Homelessness will continue as long a negative gearing and capital gains tax rule the housing market. It must change.
I was pleased to read about the ACT government's encouragement for the installation of solar energy in apartment blocks.
The provision of renewal energy for apartment buildings has long been a challenge for body corporates.
Three years ago, we were able to solve that problem for our building in Turner by employing new technology that enables the output of our hundred plus rooftop panels to be shared equally between the 20 apartments in the building.
Any solar energy not used by the individual householder is exported to the grid (similar to a free-standing house) and is credited to the householder's account with the provider.
Owner occupiers and tenants benefit equally.
Whilst I used to shake my head about the criminal justice system's sentencing "issues", I now see it more as a joke.
William Dyer, who was given a five-month suspended sentence for a coward punch (rendering the victim unconscious), breached that ruling by glassing a man 23 days after being sentenced.
My understanding, based on experience working within the criminal justice system, was that breaching a court-imposed order by re-offending would result in the initial sanction being actioned.
I was clearly wrong; Mr Dyer dodged his five-month custodial sentence by being given an Intensive Corrections Order. Meanwhile his most recent victim has a scar and is suffering from a psychological injury.
The learned Magistrate effectively ignored the suspended sentence by providing Mr Dyer with his liberty. The mind boggles.
The only thing that is sad Steve Hart (Letters, June 23), is you lumping Jacinta Price into the same category as Lidia Thorpe. To accuse Price of hypocrisy is another pro-Voice attempt to discredit anyone who speaks out against them.
Like Mike Flanagan (Letters, June 23) I was shocked to read of Andrew Probyn's termination by the ABC. What disappoints me is the lack of outrage from the media at large at a time when political analysis is becoming superficial. We need more Andrew Probyns, not less.
On June 23, Flashback Friday featured a "goodwill fleet" of Soviet aircraft at Canberra airport on December 23, 1991. By the time those on board got home, the USSR no longer existed. History is bizarre at times.
If the Voice referendum fails, legislation should be passed to deregister all political lobbyists and ban all political donations. That at least might help close the influence gap.
The Treasurer's hair has been fading from black to grey at an alarming rate. It's obviously a very stressful job.
No single group of Australians should be granted special privileges on any grounds. That includes race, length of residence or historical discrimination. Previous bodies such as ATSIC turned out to be ineffective, corrupt and incompetent.
Does Xi remember 1858 and the Treaty of Aigun when Russia expanded east by seizing Chinese territories such as the original home of the Manchu Dynasty? What is he thinking given what is happening in Russia?
The Canberra Times ran the headline "Schools have moral obligation to teach children to read" (June, 26). I would have thought it was a prerequisite. Back in the dark ages when I went to school learning to read, write, and do maths was the norm.
Re the many and varied self-interested proposals for swimming pools, sports stadia, convention centres and concert venues. The Civic swimming pool is in an excellent location for a swimming pool. Commonwealth Park, on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin, is in what is the absolutely perfect location. It certainly doesn't need a swimming pool.
Is Prigozhin the new Russian word for an invertebrate?
Just when you thought they don't come worse than Putin the warlord rides up. Come on Vladimir, tell me this: "Who let the dogs out?"
