The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The Barr government's land grab plans know no boundaries

By Letters to the Editor
June 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Park is the heart, lungs and soul of Canberra. Leave it alone. Picture by Graham Tidy
Commonwealth Park is the heart, lungs and soul of Canberra. Leave it alone. Picture by Graham Tidy

Turning Commonwealth Park on the lake foreshore into a construction site for an Olympic-sized swimming pool and other buildings would be a detrimental for several reasons ("Commonwealth Park a contender for new Civic pool site", canberratimes.com.au, June 26).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.