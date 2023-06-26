This inspired her to seek an alternative language in her art, and she selected the most conservative visual language that she could imagine, that of exacting watercolour illustration that was most widely associated with natural science illustrators of the colonial period, including the wonderful Ferdinand Bauer. Ostensibly, she argued that it was a visual language that even the least enlightened in the new ruling classes could understand, and yet within this language she could conceal an ideology that could shine a light on the evils that were being perpetrated in the world.