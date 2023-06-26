The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Simon Crean paid a heavy price for advocating peace

By The Canberra Times
June 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes are flowing from across the political divide for former Labor leader Simon Crean who passed away aged 74. Picture ACM
Tributes are flowing from across the political divide for former Labor leader Simon Crean who passed away aged 74. Picture ACM

Simon Crean, who died this week aged 74 on a trade mission to Germany, was the first federal Labor leader not to take the party to an election since 1916.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.