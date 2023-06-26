Canberra teenager Alex Toohey is on a clear path to the NBA according to the Sydney Kings.
Toohey, 19, made headlines over the weekend when he withdrew his commitment to join US college Gonzaga to play basketball and instead signed with the Kings as part of the NBL Next Stars program, which could see him enter the NBA draft after just one season.
"It feels super surreal," Toohey said.
"A few years ago I was sitting in class, mum kind of forced me to study when I wasn't sure basketball was going to take me anywhere.
"Now to be professional basketball player, part of the Next Stars and the Sydney kings, it's really exciting."
Kings chief executive Chris Pongrass said he's already heard from multiple NBA teams keen to visit Sydney to watch Toohey in action.
"He's an NBA player," Pongrass said.
"Whether it's 12 months or 24 months, it's without question, so he's got an unbelievable career ahead of him, and his ceiling both in the NBL and the NBA is super high."
The Kings will be chasing their third-straight NBL title in September under new coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah, but where Toohey will play, and where he fits in the rotation is still unclear.
Sydney want to develop his guard skills, though see him in a forward role.
"If he's going to make the jump to the NBA, we see him as a three... but locking into one specific role restricts their growth, so if he plays in the three, or four, that's what is most exciting about Alex - his versatility," Pongrass said.
"We think what can help Alex make that jump [to the NBA] is his ability to play both sides of the ball and showcase his skill defensively, but offensively he'll be free to do what he wants."
Toohey said his experience with the Boomers, the NBA Global Academy and playing in the NBL1 East for Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence team will put him in good stead to handle the transition to the NBL.
"Being young and playing against grown men has definitely helped my career a lot," Toohey said.
"Playing against that higher physicality, guys who are bigger and faster, you have to find different ways to get shots off."
The Kings and NBL Next Stars general manager Liam Santamaria revealed that talks with Toohey had been ongoing for 10 months before he made his decision to decommit from Gonzaga.
"Things changed in that direction very quickly last week, so we ramped up conversations from there," Santamaria said.
"He reflected on his experiences, the Kings were top of his list and here we are."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
