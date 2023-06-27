Times Past: June 28, 1980

The Canberra Times shared the interesting news that the famous Luna Park face had been classified and saved by the National Trust.
The smiling face and flanking entrance towers, "one of Sydney's most memorable pieces of fantasy architecture", had been classified by the National Trust. The trust said that classification meant these features of the fun fair were essential to Australia's heritage and should be preserved.
The trust had for many years regarded Luna Park as important and therefore had included it on a recorded trust list, but the NSW government had called for tenders to redevelop the park as a result of the Ghost Train fire 12 months before, which resulted in the deaths of fairgoers.
"Whatever happens about redevelopment of the fun fair site should not affect the entrance," Bill Richards, a trust spokesman said.
"It is a classic example of 1930's art deco."
The face and towers were built for the opening of Luna Park in 1935 by Melbourne designer, Rupert Browne. Arthur Barton, who created many of Luna Park's images, changed the appearance from glum face to a happy smile in 1950.
