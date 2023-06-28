Times Past: June 29, 1995

Posted to Duntroon in the middle of winter, they remembered the barrack being so cold they used blackout paper underneath their blankets to keep warm at night. They laughed as they remembered false teeth in frozen glasses being carefully defrosted. On arrival, nobody was quite sure what to do with them, Mrs Elliot said. So they were handed mops and buckets but it wasn't long before they replaced the men. The women volunteers did everything the cadets and enlisted men had done. They were drivers, cooks, orderlies, clerical officers, telephonists and medicos.