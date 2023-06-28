Times Past: June 29, 1995

With their heads held high, they stood in the middle of the empty parade ground at Duntroon and marched, just as they had 50 years ago when they were among the first women to tread the sacred ground.
Grace Watson, Lorna Thompson and Rita Elliot were only in their 20s when they joined the Australian Women's Army Service in World War II, and they were proud of their achievements.
They stood at the edge of the parade ground reminiscing.
Marvelling at the sealed surface that now hides the gravel and dirt they once trod, they spoke of the hours spent practicing, of feet that ached and that solid army footwear.
Posted to Duntroon in the middle of winter, they remembered the barrack being so cold they used blackout paper underneath their blankets to keep warm at night. They laughed as they remembered false teeth in frozen glasses being carefully defrosted. On arrival, nobody was quite sure what to do with them, Mrs Elliot said. So they were handed mops and buckets but it wasn't long before they replaced the men. The women volunteers did everything the cadets and enlisted men had done. They were drivers, cooks, orderlies, clerical officers, telephonists and medicos.
"We kept the place going while the men were at war," Mrs Watson said. "And we had a lot of fun."
When asked what they remembered most, all three said friendship and comradeship. And much of that was found at the "hut". Officially called The Lady Gowrie Services Hall, it was opened on May 13, 1942, as a recreation facility for men and women. Australians, Americans, the Dutch and the Javanese went there to dine and dance. More than a million meals were served there by more than 500 volunteers before the war ended.
Vic Lamb, 92, of Sydney was in the air force. He was posted to Canberra for the duration of the war to give basic training to the men who would work as instrument makers, airframe engineers and maintenance people. He taught classes of 40 men for three months, and all were grateful for the light relief that the hut provided.
