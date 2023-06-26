The ACT government has refused to alter the terms of its deal with the Sydney Thunder, holding the Big Bash franchise to its agreement to play at least two men's games in the capital this year.
In a major win for Canberra cricket fans, the Thunder will play two of their allocated five home games at Manuka Oval during what will be a reduced Big Bash schedule for the 2023-24 summer.
The Thunder made the announcement on Monday night, locking in the Sydney Showground and Manuka Oval as its two home venues for a reduced season.
Cricket Australia has slashed the number of games from 61 to 44, making the move a year earlier than expected in an attempt to reignite the Big Bash and spark fan interest again.
But the decision put the Thunder and the ACT government - who have been partners for several years - in an awkward position given the existing details of their agreement.
The Thunder had agreed to play two men's and one women's fixture in Canberra as part of a long-term arrangement, which is due to expire next year, and had hoped the shortened schedule would prompt a renegotiation.
But the ACT government was keen for the Thunder to commit to the two games it had promised, meaning the Thunder will play 40 per cent of its men's games in the capital.
The Thunder had almost 20,000 fans at two games in Canberra last year and similar numbers are expected for next season.
The exact fixtures are expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, but the Thunder announced its venue allocation after opening up membership sales on Monday night.
Sydney Thunder boss Andrew Gilchrist said: "The club is pleased to today confirm our two home grounds for this season, with three home matches for our members and fans in Western Sydney, and two home matches for our supporter base in Canberra.
"Western Sydney is the heartland of the Thunder Nation and home to a large percentage of our member base as well as our network of community programs.
"Canberra equally remains an important part of the Thunder Nation. We're always warmly received at Manuka, the facilities are top class, and it's somewhere that our group love to play.
"It's been crucial for the club to strike a balance that ensures we service our fans in both of these areas, this season and beyond, and we feel that we've found that balance for the upcoming season."
The government is still working with Cricket Australia on an international content deal for Manuka Oval.
The Australian women's team will play two Twenty20 matches against South Africa in Canberra on January 27 and 28, while the national men's team will play a one-day international against the West Indies at Manuka on February 6.
The details of the Prime Minister's XI clash are still being finalised, but it is expected to be a four-day game under lights early in the summer season.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
