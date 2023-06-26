The Canberra Times
Sydney Thunder commits to two Big Bash games at Manuka Oval

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
June 26 2023 - 10:00pm
The Sydney Thunder have committed to playing two games at Manuka Oval next season. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT government has refused to alter the terms of its deal with the Sydney Thunder, holding the Big Bash franchise to its agreement to play at least two men's games in the capital this year.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

