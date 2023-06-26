Police are asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly smashed in a police car window at the weekend.
Police allege that, about 6.30am on Sunday, the man vandalised the vehicle, which was a fully marked police car parked on London Circuit.
Police are also urging the man to come forward himself.
"If you are the person in the images, please attend the city police station quoting reference 7448385," they said.
Anyone with information on the man's identity, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.