Here's what happened in Russia over the weekend.
There was a military rebellion in which five Russian helicopters and one plane were shot down by mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company and at least 13 Russian pilots were killed.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the Wagner, purportedly went after Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Minister of Defence, and Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian armed forces. Only later did he specifically target Putin, broadcasting a statement that Russia will soon have a new president.
Facing no resistance, Prigozhin easily took control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, which houses the military headquarters of the war against Ukraine. His mercenaries then went further north toward the city of Voronezh, after which the plan was to enter Moscow and take control of the Kremlin. They got within 200 kilometres of doing so.
And then, just as observers around the world began calling the beginning of a civil war in Russia, the tension appeared to dissolve as two allied dictators - Russia's Putin and Belarus's Alexander Lukashenko - negotiated a settlement with Prigozhin, the warlord. Most likely the deal that was struck is that Putin will be allowed to finish his term in office after which Prigozhin will step forward as a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
Over the past months, Prigozhin had been publicly critical of senior Russian military command. In particular, he accused the Russian Ministry of Defence of not supplying him with necessary support, as his forces fought in eastern Ukraine. Wagner is known for systematic and systemic brutality.
A few months ago, sickening revelations made by two former Wagner mercenaries described the mass slaughter of innocent men, women and children in Bakhmut and Soledar. According to these two men, Prigozhin personally ordered executions of soldiers and the murder of civilians.
The speed and ease with which Wagner forces took control bespeaks weakness in Russia's military and internal security and the strength of private military companies owned by oligarchs in Russia, of which there are 10.
It is good only in broad terms in that any disarray and instability in Russia (what Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "chaos") may affect the way Russians conduct the war.
However, this is not the kind of dissent we saw in Belgorod a few weeks back. The Belgorod incursion was a military rebellion by Russian fighters who support and want to help Ukraine and want to see democracy in Russia. Prigozhin did not act to help Ukraine and he does not want a democratic Russia; he wants to be the leader of the oligarch, terrorist state which Russia is today.
It is important to know that while the mutiny was under way, and Prigozhin's private army was on a march to Moscow, attacks on Ukraine did not cease. The rebellion lasted for some 24 hours during which Russian forces attacked nine separate regions across Ukraine, including a massive rocket attack on the Kyiv region.
Looking at just one of the areas under attack: in the Sumy region, 32 settlements were shelled with 238 explosions. The day before, Russian forces had attacked 11 different regions in Ukraine, with similar results. Ukrainians continued to die, as Prigozhin gathered his forces and led his revolt.
There are two take-aways from this Russian rebellion.
First, Prigozhin completely dismantled the falsehoods justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In his televised broadcasts, he stated outright that Ukraine was not a threat to Russia, that NATO was not a threat to Russia, and that there was no need to demilitarise or "de-Nazify" Ukraine.
While he singled out Shoigu as acting in his own self-interests, Prigozhin gave the real reason for the war as being Russian oligarchs' greed in wanting to take control of Ukraine's land and resources for themselves. Incidentally, Prigozhin also asserted that he had seen evidence that Russian military losses were four times greater than official figures reveal and that one thousand Russian soldiers were being killed or wounded every day.
While Prigozhin declared all this to help himself, not Ukraine, he nonetheless put on record that Putin's justification of the war was a lie.
Second, Prigozhin put Putin under military pressure with the result that Putin negotiated and withdrew. There was a mere six hours' difference between Putin announcing to the people of Russia that the leader of the rebellion would be arrested and all those involved would be punished and a second announcement in which he stated that no one would be held accountable and the leader will safely exit Russia and live in Belarus.
This is the lesson we should learn in terms of Russia's war on Ukraine: the world needs to put more military pressure on Putin so that he will negotiate and withdraw.
Now is the moment for Ukraine's allies to step up and provide all the tanks, long-range missiles and fighter jets which Ukraine needs for a decisive win.
And those who have been concerned with allowing Putin an off-ramp so that he can save face should note that when pushed into a corner militarily, Putin quickly found his own exit strategy and didn't care about what face he showed the people of Russia. And neither should we.
