Where is the government's promised royal commission into the COVID pandemic?

By Scott Prasser
June 28 2023 - 5:30am
Recently, the Australian Medical Association joined the growing number of organisations, commentors, law professors, left- and right-wing think tanks, former and current government leaders and senators who have called on the Albanese government to honour its pre-election promises and subsequent statements to appoint a royal commission into assessing Australia's response to the pandemic.

