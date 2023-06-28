His name is on the building. And his legacy lives on.
The Dr Peter Scott Education and Training Centre has been officially opened at the Muder [Mother] Ignacia Hospital in West Timor.
Dr Scott's widow, midwife Ann-Maree Parker, and Canberra obstetrician, Dr David O'Rourke, held hands as they did the honours opening the centre, which became a reality a little over a year since Dr Scott's death.
"We're not here because Pete died, we're here because he lived," Ms Parker said at the June 10 opening.
The centre was built with donations to a GoFundMe page organised by Dr Scott's step-daughter, Elise Parker, a doctor in Nowra, which were matched by the John James Foundation.
Dr Scott, who died by suicide on May 26 last year, has travelled every year to West Timor and Flores to volunteer to provide teach-the-teach and hands-on emergency training to local midwives.
The centre in his name will continue that teaching.
Dr O'Rourke said the opening was a joyous occasion, with local staff and a contingent of Australians celebrating the event. There were blessings and a mass, dancing and a lunch.
"It was a beautiful day," he said. "It allowed people to heal after the loss of Pete."
Ms Parker and colleagues from Australia also participated in a day of teaching of local midwives and were all keen to return to do more volunteer work.
"It was amazing," she said.
Ms Parker worked with her husband volunteering in the poverty-stricken region. She had not been able to return to the area for three years due to COVID.
Finally being able to return, without Dr Scott, but to honour him, had been "bittersweet".
Ms Parker had spread Dr Scott's ashes at a local waterfall where they used to swim and also in a plaque attached to the new centre.
She felt strong enough to keep returning to the region to teach emergency obstetric and neonatal management skills to local midwives.
"Everyone is keen for it to keep going," she said.
