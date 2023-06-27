In the absence of a genuine peace process between occupier and occupied, a new approach based on international law is urgently needed. For the Albanese government, acting on the Australian Labor Party national conference's resolution (passed in 2018 and formally incorporated in the ALP national platform in 2021) which "calls on the next Labor government to recognise Palestine as a state; and expects the recognition of the state of Palestine to be an important priority for the next Labor government" would be an affirmation of international law and of Labor's established values of respect for human rights and justice.