The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: True-life whistleblower thriller Reality is gripping in its elegant simplicity

By Jane Freebury
July 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The name of the young security contractor at the centre of this tense, meticulously plotted drama comes as a surprise, likely to catch filmgoers unawares. And when an FBI agent questioning her suddenly addresses her by name, we may wonder if we missed it earlier. Did Agent Garrick (Josh Hamilton) just call her Reality? Or was he demanding some kind of reality check?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.