A transcript of the audio recording made during the FBI interrogation and house search undertaken the day that Reality was apprehended were sourced by the filmmaker Tina Satter for this spare and unsettling drama. A note in the early scenes of the film informs us the film's dialogue is based verbatim on this publicly available transcript. Throughout the film there are reminders of this source material, like shots of the redacted transcript itself and images of the audio signal. It is a mix that works very well for this compelling movie.