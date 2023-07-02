The soaring French Alps captured in Belle & Sebastian: Next Generation are quite the place to roam free in summertime. Through the lens of cinematographer Gilles Porte, the mountains look magnificent. How could they not? When Seb must help Corinne relocate her flock of sheep to the higher ground for better pasture, there is a surprise trip up in the chairlift to the peaks above the snowline where the alpine world is even more breathtaking. The brutality towards animals and the plot that neighbouring landholders are hatching to buy Corinne's farm look very grubby against such an uplifting, beautiful backdrop.