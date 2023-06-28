This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Self-loathing is exhausting. I should know. I've been doing a lot of it this week.
Beating myself up for not having the fortitude to just soldier on. Hearing myself moan after every sniffle, sneeze and cough. Catching myself whingeing about the unfairness of it all. Wondering feebly whether the box of Kleenex will last the day. It's been two whole days and I'm over it.
Believe me, I want to man up but this man flu is a formidable beast, easily up there with the bout of COVID which struck me down last winter. At least it seems that way until the voices in my head tell me to stop being such a wimp.
"Pfft," they hiss. "It's just a head cold."
And head cold it is. No more, no less. A visit to the chemist reveals there's been a bit of it about lately, with a run on cold and cough medicine - no doubt led by similarly afflicted blokes.
More troubling than the common cold this winter, however, is the full blown return of actual - not man - influenza, which is hitting children particularly severely and is on track to being the worst season on record.
So far this year there have been over 100,000 reported cases in influenza in Australia and the majority of those have been children. There's no evidence the flu strains are more virulent than they were before the pandemic but fewer of us are getting the flu vaccines. By June 2020, nearly 40 per cent of children aged six months to under five years were vaccinated. That's dropped to 20 per cent now. And for kids aged five to 15, 25 per cent were vaccinated in 2020 with just 12 per cent now. Seems we're all a bit sick of needles.
The return of flu in 2023 could also be related to our vigilance during the COVID pandemic. Writing in Medicine Today, Professor Ian Barr says: "The strict, nonpharmaceutical measures taken to mitigate COVID-19, including lockdowns, quarantining, mask-wearing and international (the main contributor) and domestic border closures, had the somewhat unexpected effect of almost eliminating influenza circulation in Australia during both 2020 and 2021."
All this is interesting but does little to explain why men seem to suffer cold and flu symptoms so much worse than women. Could it be that the dismissive "man flu" label us fellas wear is a little unfair? Ferreting through Dr Google's files, I struck upon an old British Medical Journal article which suggested it might be.
Canadian researcher Kyle Sue found that in mice, infections triggered the release of a stress hormone called corticosterone. Female mice had a stronger reaction, meaning they suppressed the symptoms a lot faster than males. And their oestrogen also helped reduce virus counts. Sue also looked into World Health Organisation statistics, which showed adult men were more likely to be admitted to hospital with flu like symptoms.
The possibility "man flu" is real makes me feel better. The symptoms are still here - the fuzzy head, runny nose and sore throat - but I'm already much more comfortable whingeing about them.
PS: We bid farewell to Fiona today. Full of whimsy, her cartoons always cut straight to the truth in a way that made us all smile. We thank her and wish her the very best.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think man flu is real? Or are us blokes just bunging it on? What's your best remedy for the common cold? Oh, and are you getting a flu shot this winter? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- An ex-SAS soldier awaiting trial over an alleged war crime in Afghanistan has criticised the slow speed of the government in allowing him access to evidence in the case. Oliver Jordan Schulz, 41, was arrested 99 days ago, charged with unlawfully killing a civilian while deployed in Afghanistan in 2012. On Tuesday, Magistrate Susan Horan approved a regime giving him access to a first tranche of material after the Commonwealth and Department of Defence deemed it to have no or low sensitivity regarding national security.
- Medibank says it will have no problems complying with orders to carry an additional $250 million in capital after a catastrophic data breach. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority on Tuesday announced the new capital adequacy requirement will kick in from July 1 and remain in place until Medibank satisfactorily completes remediation work.
- A 48-year-old man who was shot dead in a carpark ambush in Sydney's east has been described by police as a "major player" in organised crime networks. Police responded to reports a man had been shot while sitting in a stationary vehicle in a Bondi Junction underground carpark about 8.15am on June 27.
THEY SAID IT: "When we think of the major threats to our national security, the first to come to mind are nuclear proliferation, rogue states and global terrorism. But another kind of threat lurks beyond our shores, one from nature, not humans - an avian flu pandemic." - Barack Obama
YOU SAID IT: Down but not out - it's a little premature to be writing off Vladimir Putin.
"Putin is now more dangerous now than ever," says Arthur. "He will stop at nothing to maintain his presidency including the use of chemical and nuclear weapons."
Old Donald says: "I remember in my undergraduate years studying the Russian revolution and its aftermath. As you say, the arm was long, and if my memory holds completely, they got Trotsky with an icepick in Mexico. I don't hear Sportsbet or their ilk offering long odds about survival in Belarus, which after all is not Mexico but merely a short drive from HQ."
"Yes, Putin will survive at least for some time," says Terry. "Let us not forget the fate of some of his former 'friends'. As you rightly point out, a number have fallen out windows, down stairs and off boats. Gee, they have some bad luck. Putin is a ruthless, cunning but somewhat unintelligent person. Look out, Prigozhin. I can't see Lukashenko being of much help."
Bill says: "Just a little pedantry. That famous quote about Russia was made by Prince Metternich in the Napoleonic Wars. Another example of plagiarism from Churchill who is always (wrongly) credited with it." Point taken, Bill. Churchill was renowned for borrowing oratory from those who went before him.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
