So far this year there have been over 100,000 reported cases in influenza in Australia and the majority of those have been children. There's no evidence the flu strains are more virulent than they were before the pandemic but fewer of us are getting the flu vaccines. By June 2020, nearly 40 per cent of children aged six months to under five years were vaccinated. That's dropped to 20 per cent now. And for kids aged five to 15, 25 per cent were vaccinated in 2020 with just 12 per cent now. Seems we're all a bit sick of needles.

