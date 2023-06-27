Nathan Lyon hates talking about himself, so it's just as well the Australian spinner is five wickets away from joining a group that the rest of us will talk about forever.
With 495 wickets to his name, Lyon is closing in on becoming the third man to take 500 Test scalps for Australia and joining an elite group so far reserved for Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.
Only seven players have claimed 500 Test wickets. Two of them - James Anderson and Stuart Broad - are Lyon's adversaries in this Ashes series.
The second Ashes Test at Lord's begins on Wednesday night and doubles as Lyon's 100th consecutive match in the baggy green.
Englishman Alastair Cook played 159 Tests in succession, while Allan Border holds the record for most consecutive Tests by an Australian with 153.
Lyon has played 121 Tests and will become the third Australian - and the sixth cricketer in history - to play 100 Tests without a break, joining Border and Mark Waugh in the elite group.
"It'll be extremely special," Lyon said after throwing out the first pitch at the MLB London game.
"One hundred consecutive Test matches for anyone is a pretty special feat. I hate talking about myself but that's one record I'm extremely proud of.
"Especially being a bowler and No.11 batter, that you're able to get that feat done and tick off 100 consecutive games, that's something that I'll be extremely proud of when it happens and more importantly when my career is done."
Right now he has an Ashes series to worry about.
Lyon welcomed a new face into camp when Oscar Piastri, Australia's lone Formula One driver, sped into the home of cricket to join the Australian team at a training session before the second Test.
McLaren's rookie jumped into Lyon's kit bag searching for the pads and gloves worn by the off-spinner during Australia's miraculous run chase at Edgbaston.
Then he figured it was time to take on a gentle over from Mitchell Starc and cart Lyon into the side net with a shot aimed over midwicket.
"Yeah, he hit it pretty well - I'll give it to him," Lyon said as one onlooker suggested it would have been a six.
"Well played. He's almost got a better defence than a Pom ... am I allowed to say that?"
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
