Canberra's only MUJI store is experiencing sales "busier than Black Friday" after shoppers caught word the store would be closing midway through July.
The store announced their final day of trading will be on July 16, but were unable to specify exactly why they were closing down.
A supervisor at the Canberra Centre store said it had been busy every day since customers heard the store was ceasing trade.
"Things have really been flying off the shelves since people started spreading the world that the store was closing down," they said.
"People started to hear about it before the weekend, which is always a busier time for us anyway, but it has actually been busier than Black Friday when we have had those sales."
They said the current sales are set to be in place until the store officially closes next month, or until there is simply nothing else left to sell.
"We put in place a 30 per cent off sale for everything, and that will stick around for as long as we have stock left," they said.
Despite there being just under three weeks left, MUJI Canberra Centre's manager is reportedly on leave indefinitely.
Canberra Centre general manager Gary Stewart did not indicate the reasons for MUJI closing "out of respect to all of our retailers".
He said there is significant interest in the retail space, but didn't specify who will likely be taking the place of MUJI in the future.
"We continue to experience strong demand for retail space, and the centre remains committed to ensuring our retail offers evolved with the demands of the region," he said.
"We are currently in discussions with a nationally recognised retailer who is interested in securing this retail space.
"We look forward to making some exciting announcements in the near future."
It's not the first time loyal customers have packed into a store in the Canberra Centre after an announcement of it's closure.
Go Vita was forced to close its doors earlier in the year following rent hikes and fit out requirements.
It is not clear whether the same factors impacted MUJI's decision.
MUJI, short for Mujirushi Ryohin, translates to "no-brand quality goods".
Opening in 2018, the Canberra Centre's MUJI store was the fifth in Australia, and was met with a crowd on its opening day.
The store was officially opened by Japanese ambassador Sumio Kusaka and director of MUJI's Asia and Oceanic division, Kei Suzuki.
Mr Suzuki told The Canberra Times in 2018 that MUJI offers low cost, high-quality, original products that value simple city living and sustainability.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
