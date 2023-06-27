The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

MUJI Canberra Centre store's last days with shop to close July 16

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of MUJI's Asia and Oceanic division, Kei Suzuki, travelled from Tokyo to Canberra to open the new store back in 2018. Photo: Jamila Toderas
Director of MUJI's Asia and Oceanic division, Kei Suzuki, travelled from Tokyo to Canberra to open the new store back in 2018. Photo: Jamila Toderas

Canberra's only MUJI store is experiencing sales "busier than Black Friday" after shoppers caught word the store would be closing midway through July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.