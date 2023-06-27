Four Canberra AFL clubs will get a $1 million present to help them keep up with the growth of the women's game.
The AFL, in conjunction with the ACT government, has provided Belconnen, Eastlake, Ainslie and Tuggeranong with a massive payday that will help clubs in upgrading their changeroom facilities to accommodate female use.
These projects will accommodate for the growth in the women's game, allowing for flexible fixturing to occur and the ability to host night matches in Canberra.
This initial $1 million will go towards the new ACT community football facilities fund (CFFF) which will aim to provide inclusive facilities to cater for the growing diverse participants in the ACT.
The growth in the region has brought about this investment, with $750,000 of the investment going towards construction costs to local grounds in Canberra, and the remaining funds going towards the venue upgrade and infrastructure plans for AFL in the ACT.
Other upgrades include improvements to umpire changerooms and implementations of electronic scoreboards along with works to enable facilities to become senior match venues.
AFL NSW/ACT boss Tiffany Robertson was delighted by the announcement and hopes that it sparks the continued development of the game in the region.
"We are excited to support the AFL Canberra footy community by establishing the ACT Community Facilities Fund to bring about better environments for all levels of our game in the region," Robertson said.
AFL venue network enhancements and partnerships manager Shayne Ward also endorsed the development of the local grounds.
"I look forward to the ACT providing more inclusive and accessible facilities that cater for the region's diverse participants in our game and look forward to continuing to improve the region's facilities," Ward said.
The ACT government and Ainslie Group are among the partners contributing to the ACT CFFF's projects, with Kingston, Alan Ray, Kambah and Holt ovals set to benefit from the investment.
