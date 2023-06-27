The ACT's "target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045" ("ACT budget 2023-24 funding to boost sustainable household scheme," June 25) is greenwash.
The government's legislated emissions targets apply only to emissions "in the ACT". Those are known as "scope 1" emissions. They account for only six per cent of the ACT's total carbon footprint.
"Scope 2" emissions are caused outside the ACT, in generating the electricity that we use here. Each year, the ACT government surrenders $100 million worth of large-scale electricity generation certificates (LGCs) in order to justify its claim of 100 per cent renewable electricity. That figure will rise, as electric vehicles replace our petrol and diesel vehicles.
"Scope 3" emissions are other emissions that we cause outside the ACT, in providing the goods and services that we use. They account for 94 per cent of the ACT's total carbon footprint.
The ACT government's only current commitments, in relation to our Scope 3 emissions, are to "work in partnership across state, territory and national governments" and "discuss scope 3 emissions through existing arrangements and sub-national policy forums."
If we are serious about global warming, we will do much more to address our Scope 3 emissions.
The takeover of Clare Holland House by ACT Health on the heels of its takeover of Calvary Hospital is outrageous.
These institutions are valued for their Christian philosophy of care by thousands of Canberrans and people from the surrounding region.
This has all the hallmarks of leftist ideology and shows no concern for what the people who use these institutions think.
The government can grant itself another site for a new hospital. It can build itself another hospice but leave us the institutions we love and trust.
Simon Crean was vilified at the time for opposing the Iraq war. It cost him ever having the chance to lead his party to victory in an election.
He didn't pursue a course of action that improved his chance of becoming prime minister. He did what he knew was right. History shows he was correct.
Peter Dutton, who will also never be prime minister, should reflect on Crean's legacy as he considers his position on the Voice. He is in a similar situation, trading off the politics against what is right.
I expect that history will see the two, who achieved leadership of their party in opposition, but fell short of the top job, quite differently.
Simon Crean was voted in as leader of the Australian Labor Party after Kim Beazley lost two elections to John Howard.
He was only leader for two years but, in that time, modernised, democratised and strengthened the party.
He did this by breaking the unions' factional stranglehold by changing the mandate for union representation at ALP conferences from 60 per cent to 50.
It doesn't seem like much, but it set the party free. Kevin Rudd could not have done what he did, if not for Simon Crean.
But Simon had sacrificed any chance to ever contest an election.
The unions demanded his head and he was replaced by Mark Latham who lost to John Howard.
Latham was replaced by Beazley (again) who was then replaced by Kevin Rudd.
Simon would always remain "persona non-grata" to the unions.
The Labor party doesn't want people to remember that they put one of their best and brightest to the sword over grubby internal politics.
"Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends": John 15:13
R.I.P. You True Believer.
We should have a "history wall" at Parliament House as a permanent record of how our politicians have voted on certain issues. Simon Crean's name should be inscribed as being on the right side of history for arguing against the folly of the Iraq War, a war based on false intelligence.
There have been momentous decisions made in our history. It's critical that people know who voted for what. It might make people think about their legacy. Who supported the apology and who walked out? Who argued against action on climate and who didn't? There are innumerable issues from our history which could be included such as same sex marriage.
Should the Voice be a subject for the wall? People have a right to vote "yes" or "no". But the names of politicians spinning stories such as a "yes" vote will result in non-indigenous Australians having to pay rent to Indigenous Australians should be recorded for posterity.
Politicians need to own their decisions. Simon Crean's courageous stance should be remembered forever.
Rod Matthews is right, no group should be granted special privileges (Letters, June 27).
Unfortunately white people in Australia have always been privileged over Indigenous Australians. This has resulted in the enormous disparity of "the gap".
Giving Indigenous Australians the Voice is not giving them something special others don't have. White Australians have had a loud voice since European settlement. Giving Indigenous Australians one simply levels the playing field.
In their letters on wood heaters (Letters, June 26), Jenny Hobson and Phillip Bubb attempt to set up false dichotomies by referring to air pollution from cars and bushfires. All these areas are important. It is not a case of "either/or".
Anyone who is any doubt about the damage done by wood smoke from wood heaters should download the four-page NSW government factsheet summarising some findings of the recent Sydney Air Quality Study.
Residential wood heaters top the health costs list, over any other source of air pollution, at a cost of over $2 billion dollars annually. This level of damage is created by a minority of the population (10 per cent or less of the Greater Sydney population).
At this cold time of the year it is not surprising people complain of smoke from fire places.
We had such a fire place. It had a stove top and an oven (both useful but rarely used except to boil the kettle).
One day I looked out the window and saw the smoke settling on the house next door. I thought "I would not like that". We never used the fireplace again.
Perhaps some of us could think about our neighbours and what we might do for them. It might even result in a much more friendly territory.
I have some concerns about the proposed Constitution Alteration (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice) Act and the wording of the referendum question.
My major concern with the proposed act is it seeks to add a new chapter (Chapter IX) to our Constitution, giving the Voice equivalence to other chapters such as executive government, the judicature and the states.
Another concern relates to the inclusion of the phrase executive government in proposed Section 129 (ii).
Executive government incorporates all Commonwealth departments and, implicitly, all decision-making responsibilities undertaken within those departments. The potential for litigation in instances of disagreement is most concerning.
I also find it difficult to believe the Voice will improve outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Those bemoaning polls suggesting that the "yes" vote is slackening would be well advised to rein in the madding crowd of promoters risking success through overkill.
If they opened their eyes, they would be astounded by the non-PC comments of Joe Publics and their families irritated and perplexed by the adversarial promotion of the "yes" option.
These people are constantly hearing Linda Burney assert that "this land is, was and always will be Aboriginal land".
Then they read of First Nations groups closing off previously accessible lands and blocking mining ventures in places newly designated as sacred sites. Such reports fuel latent concerns that if these claims are present without a Voice what will be demanded with one. A "softly, softly" approach is much more likely to succeed.
How come The Canberra Times weather page and the ABC nightly news have different sunrise times? Are they standing on different hills?
The government has painted itself (and the people of Australia) into a tight corner with its ill-considered Voice proposal that has utterly divided the nation. No matter the referendum outcome, bitterness and anger will escalate.
If the ACT government is serious about electrification and phasing out the use of gas, they should subsidise or discount the $800 gas disconnection fee. It's $1300 if you happen to live in Goulburn in NSW.
Nothing has disappointed me as much as the failed coup in Russia. My hopes were crushed in less than 24 hours.
The Barr government's grandiose vision of an all-electric, benign and pollution-free Canberra seems totally at odds with its push to boost tourism which will result in more aviation fuel-load fallout, more road congestion, more accommodation development and the loss of green spaces and amenities.
I thought Garry Linnell's letter to his children, given his anguish, ("If only I had this help when you were kids", canberratimes.com.au, June 24) would be about the frighteningly changed climate we older folk are leaving younger generations. That is even a greater reason to feel guilt and shame than the promotion of junk food.
Garry Linnell might be less disconcerted if he avoided conflating fast food advertising controls with a total embargo on fast foods. That is not being proposed.
I suspect the reason Dutton wants to restrict the referendum to Constitutional Recognition and have a legislated Voice is so that a future government will be able to either abolish or eviscerate it. Voting "Yes" is the only way to protect the Voice against the bastardry of future governments.
Amid all the lamentation about the tourist submersible, has it crossed anyone's mind that they were diving on a gravesite?
Why did David Speers (ABC, Insiders) keep asking Housing Minister Julie Collins about rent caps and rent freezes, both of which are state and territory responsibility, on Sunday? Is there an unspoken agenda he's pursuing against the government?
If, as Arnold H Glasow reportedly said, inflation is prosperity with high blood pressure then cardiologists should take the place of economists.
