The ACT government "missed a major opportunity" to boost local construction jobs in the 2023-24 budget, the building industry peak body says.
Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins welcomed the government's $345 million investment in social and affordable housing but said the budget failed to provide support for the workforce that will complete the future projects.
"With no increase in apprentice subsidies, and the removal of programs to attract more women into the construction industry, the ACT budget fails to explain where the skilled workforce will come from to deliver more housing and infrastructure to support the ACT's growth," he said.
"While the social and affordable housing package is a welcome announcement, the budget is relying heavily on the private sector to deliver the majority of the ACT's future housing needs without increasing land release."
Earlier this week, the association called on the territory government to deliver a budget that would support a strong future pipeline of construction work.
Building approvals for new homes in the ACT have tumbled to their lowest level in almost 20 years, according to ABS data released in March.
Jeoff Noja, director of Canberra residential building company BBS Homes, said inquiries for new builds had fallen in recent months.
He puts it down to cost-of-living constraints and reduced borrowing power for households.
"I think the requirements for new homes and more housing is obviously quite high," he said.
"But the incentives to build new homes at the moment is low."
Expensive development application fees and lease variation charges were also being passed on to buyers and driving up prices, Mr Noja said.
But lease variation charges are set to increase in the 2023-24 budget.
The ACT government will update the lease variation charge from $30,000 to $40,000 per dwelling from July 1, 2023.
It will then incrementally increase the charge to $55,000 per dwelling over the next five years.
The fee is designed to partially capture windfall gains but has not been updated since 2017, despite a surge in land values over that time, the budget papers stated.
Property Council ACT and Capital Region executive director Shane Martin said the changes were not supported.
"With our industry facing so much economic volatility, now is not the time to be increasing LVC," he said.
READ MORE A.C.T. BUDGET 2023-24:
Mr Martin welcomed the government's investment in affordable housing initiatives and build-to-rent projects.
"The key to affordability lies in increasing supply, and the government is taking steps to expand housing stock across the board," he said.
The centrepiece of this year's budget was a $345 million package for affordable housing initiatives.
More than $265 million of that will be used to bolster social housing including an additional $177.1 million over four years to support Housing ACT, an additional $55.9 million for the growing and renewing public housing program and $20 million over four years to expand specialist homelessness service capacity.
Meanwhile $19 million has been allocated to improve housing choice and quality, which includes $11 million over four years to accelerate land release and planning changes.
The budget will also progress plans to establish build-to-rent housing that offers longer lease terms and greater security for renters.
To support this, a $60 million affordable housing project fund has been established, which includes up to 22 affordable properties for at-risk women under a build-to-rent-to-buy initiative, announced in May, and about 160 affordable rental properties across three build-to-rent developments.
The government will also spend $1 million over two years to release a site in the Gungahlin town centre for a build-to-rent development that would need to include a minimum 15 per cent affordable rentals. It follows the release of a build-to-rent block in Turner last year.
The town centre block is part of nearly 17,000 residential dwellings the government intends to release land for in the next five years.
The updated indicative land release program, issued alongside the budget, shows residential land will be released in Macnamara, Lawson, Jacka, Watson and Whitlam in 2023-24.
The first land release in Kenny, a new suburb of Gungahlin, has been delayed until 2025-26.
The government will continue the vulnerable household energy support scheme, to help community housing providers and low-income homeowners install energy efficient insulation and replace gas appliances with electrical alternatives.
An additional $80 million will be allocated for the sustainable household scheme, used to install electric heating and cooling, purchase electric vehicles and install solar panels.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.