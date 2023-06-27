The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT budget 2023-24 boost affordable housing measures but fails to support local workforce, industry says

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeoff Noja, director of Canberra residential building company BBS Homes, said inquiries for new home builds has fallen. Picture by Gary Ramage
Jeoff Noja, director of Canberra residential building company BBS Homes, said inquiries for new home builds has fallen. Picture by Gary Ramage

The ACT government "missed a major opportunity" to boost local construction jobs in the 2023-24 budget, the building industry peak body says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.