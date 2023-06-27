Joe Tapine will shoulder even more of the leadership load for the middle forwards, but he said the extra pressure of Josh Papali'i's absence would help the young Canberra Raiders pack grow as NRL players.
Papali'i will miss the next couple of games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the 20-18 win over the Sydney Roosters on the weekend.
Ata Mariota was named on the bench on Tuesday, while Pasami Saulo will start against the Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Tapine's left as the clear leader of the Green Machine pack in Papali'i's absence and he said he would shoulder more of the load in that department.
Papali'i was expected to be back after the bye to face the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland in round 21.
Tapine felt his absence would allow the likes of Saulo, Mariota, Corey Horsburgh and Emre Guler to mature as NRL players.
"I'll take more of a leadership role with the middles," he said.
"That pressure, especially with the younger boys, will show growth in some of those younger boys and help them develop as players.
"As a team we've got a pretty mature, young forward pack. Even though they're young when they step in they know what they've got to do."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has stuck with outside back Nick Cotric on the bench rather than bring in another middle forward to help cover Papali'i's absence - although Stuart does have prop Peter Hola on his extended bench.
Tapine said that was the big decision Stuart faced ahead of the Titans clash.
But he felt every time Stuart had picked an outside back on the bench it had paid off.
Tapine pointed to Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker having to come off against the Roosters after being hit in the head by Victor Radley.
"Every time 'Stick' puts a back on the bench it usually pays off," Tapine said.
"Especially on the weekend when 'Toots' went down in the last couple of minutes.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"It's a big decision for him to make - that's why he gets paid the big dollars."
Croker has passed his concussion protocols and was free to play the Titans - a big boost given they've won seven of nine games since he came into the side.
"Ever since Toots has been back his calmness and leadership's really helped us as a team," Tapine said.
"The win rate since he's been back has been huge. It's all that calmness and experience."
NRL ROUND 18
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Aaron Schoupp, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Sam Verrills, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Chris Randall. Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 19. Jojo Fifita, 20. Kruise Leeming, 21. Klese Haas, 22. Jacob Alick.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.