The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Updated

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart names Josh Papali'i replacement

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Joe Tapine will shoulder even more leadership in Josh Papali'i's absence. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders prop Joe Tapine will shoulder even more leadership in Josh Papali'i's absence. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Joe Tapine will shoulder even more of the leadership load for the middle forwards, but he said the extra pressure of Josh Papali'i's absence would help the young Canberra Raiders pack grow as NRL players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.