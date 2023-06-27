The Canberra Times
ACT government needs to increase housing supply, provide more social housing: inquiry

Kerem Doruk
Kerem Doruk
June 28 2023 - 5:30am
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the pathway to more housing in the ACT is through large-scale institutional build-to-rent. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the pathway to more housing in the ACT is through large-scale institutional build-to-rent. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An inquiry into housing and rental affordability has found that introducing a vacancy tax would not be useful in improving housing supply in the ACT.

