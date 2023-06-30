Dear readers, imagine for the moment that you have money enough and derring-do enough to squeeze into a Titan-like submersible and go to the Titanic. Now, in this imaginary referendum, do you enthuse that YES, the call of the Titanic is irresistible and you must go down to see her? Or do you purse your sensible lips and tsk tsk that, NO, these sorts of underwater jaunts are vaingloriously pointless and an irresponsible waste of money better spent responsibly on deserving things here on land?