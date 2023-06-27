If, as appears probable, the ACT budget's underlying assumptions about inflation and growth are correct Canberra seems relatively well placed to weather the economic volatility that is headed Australia's way.
While not as fortunate as the resource-rich states such as Western Australia and Queensland, the ACT has been the beneficiary of a surge in predicted revenues for 2023-24.
According to the budget papers, payroll tax growth, higher interest earnings on investments, a more equitable distribution of federal grant funds and an increase in land tax revenues driven by higher property prices will all contribute to an anticipated additional $177.5 million.
While the budget papers indicate this will be offset by an anticipated shortfall of $99 million in revenue from land sales in the coming year it remains to be seen if this will, in fact, occur.
The budget, quite rightly, makes the assumption the poor state of the property market will have an impact on the profitability of the government's land release scheme.
This is not necessarily a given when strong underlying demand and projected population growth figures are taken into account.
The budget papers predict that Canberra's population will grow by 10,000 people per year over the two years ending in 2023-24. They will have to live somewhere.
Given this, it is possible that although the government won't deliver a surplus in 2023-24 the shortfall could be considerably less than the $442.7 million deficit predicted by the Treasurer, Mr Barr.
It is always better, as Jim Chalmers has frequently opined, to under-promise and to over-deliver than to get it the other way around.
In either case the good news is that the ACT government is on track to deliver a return to surplus estimated at $141.9 million in 2024-25 followed by another surplus of $212.1 million in 2025-26.
These surpluses will be sorely needed given the government's net debt, which is expected to reach $7.25 billion in 2023-24 will be more than $10 billion by 2025-26.
The need to begin paying this debt down as soon as possible is obviously one of the reasons Mr Barr has resisted any temptation to indulge in a "cash splash".
READ MORE ACT BUDGET 2023-24:
While there will be cost-of-living relief of up to $800 for some families it will be both targeted and capped. And, while certainly not "middle-class welfare", the provision of one day a week's pre-school for all three-year-olds from next January will be welcomed by all.
The budget's biggest areas of expenditure are, as always, health and education.
The government is expecting to spend an unprecedented $2.3 billion on health over the coming year with $160 million of this to be invested in infrastructure. This will cover the redevelopment of the Watson Health Precinct, the completion of an eating disorders centre and start-up costs for the northside hospital development on the Calvary site.
In areas such as transport, housing, and education the government is clearly determined to stick to the roadmap it has been developing over recent years but with some significant tweaks around the edges.
The creation of a $60 million affordable housing fund is well worth noting. So too is the planned recruitment of 126 additional ACT Policing personnel by 2027-28.
While it is a given that many in the community would like to have seen more spent in areas directly affecting them, the government's ability to honour its core pledges while clearing the path for a return to surpluses off the back of the turmoil of COVID-19 is a worthy achievement.
