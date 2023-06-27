The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT budget 2023: Winners and losers in the ACT budget

By Staff Writers
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Barr delivered his 13th ACT budget on Tuesday. Pictures Shutterstock, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Andrew Barr delivered his 13th ACT budget on Tuesday. Pictures Shutterstock, Sitthixay Ditthavong

WINNERS

Renters

Renters are winners in the budget, although it will take some years for the benefits to flow through. Build-to-rent will be prioritised again, on the back of last year's budget commitments, with a goal to provide housing that offers longer lease periods and greater security for renters. To support this, the ACT government has established a $60 million Affordable Housing Project Fund, which will include up to 22 affordable properties for at-risk and vulnerable women under a build-to-rent-to-buy initiative and about 160 affordable rental properties across three build-to-rent developments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.