Renters are winners in the budget, although it will take some years for the benefits to flow through. Build-to-rent will be prioritised again, on the back of last year's budget commitments, with a goal to provide housing that offers longer lease periods and greater security for renters. To support this, the ACT government has established a $60 million Affordable Housing Project Fund, which will include up to 22 affordable properties for at-risk and vulnerable women under a build-to-rent-to-buy initiative and about 160 affordable rental properties across three build-to-rent developments.

