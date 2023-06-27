Small businesses have been left to fend for themselves after the ACT budget "missed an opportunity" to support small businesses struggling with cost of living pressures, lack of staff and and rampant cost increases, a peak business group has said.
The Canberra Business Chamber acknowledged the need for funds going into housing, health and initiatives to help with the cost of living crisis, but said the budget fell short in supplying "meaningful support" to small businesses that needed help.
Despite putting forward a pre-budget submission with 14 recommendations, chair of the chamber Archie Tsirimokos said the government overlooked all "practical suggestions".
Ten of the 14 required little-to-no funding too, he said.
"Many businesses are currently facing pressing challenges such as soaring costs, waning consumer confidence, workforce shortages, and persistent supply chain pressures," he said.
"We think that this budget is a missed opportunity to address these critical issues head-on."
There are no major funding announcements for small businesses within the budget, however the government will spend $304,000 over the next two years to continue the Canberra Business Advice and Support Service.
The government will also deliver an inaugural small business expo to promote businesses in the ACT and surrounding region and offer networking opportunities. The funding will be fully offset by existing resources.
Mr Tsirimokos said he and the chamber acknowledged and appreciated this spend, but more could have, and can, be done.
"It is important to recognise that the Canberra Business Advice and Support Service represents a baseline for [small-to-medium enterprise] support," he said.
"The ACT government should work to evolve the nature and scope of support, providing further pathways for local small and medium enterprises.
"In addition to these business advisory and support services, the government can introduce a support program to leverage the existing relationships small businesses have with their professional advisers.
"This is likely to reach greater numbers of small businesses in need of advice."
The ACT government has established a $60 million Affordable Housing Project Fund, which will include up to 22 affordable properties for at-risk and vulnerable women under a build-to-rent-to-buy initiative and about 160 affordable rental properties across three build-to-rent developments.
A business sentiment survey conducted by the chamber earlier in the year revealed a major issue for small businesses was finding and retaining staff and lack of skilled workers.
The chamber has acknowledged these funds have the potential to combat the lack of affordable housing in Canberra which is a barrier for staff attraction and retention.
Mr Tsirimokos said it is only part of the puzzle, however.
"We need the ACT government to commit to a long-term skills and workforce plan and work closely with the business community and the education and training sectors," he said.
Mr Tsirimokos said earlier in the year business sentiment had increased within the survey after the pandemic, but help was needed to get things back on track.
"Coming off the last year, business have started to raise their heads above the impacts of the pandemic," he said.
"It's a mixed bag of responses ... and there certainly are dark clouds still around with inflation and the cost of living."
Both staff and cost of living issues had been on the mind of owner of sewing store Weft and Warp Rebecca Harper over the past year, and will likely continue to affect the business in coming months, she said.
"Every time there has been an interest rate hike, we go two weeks with a noticeable drop in customers before they teeter back in again. It's getting better now, but it was quite bad when rates started going up," she said.
"The thing for us is we need staff members with existing knowledge and experience around what we deliver and sell."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
