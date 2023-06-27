The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT 2023-24 budget: Canberra Business Chamber says small business support is falling short

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 28 2023 - 8:21am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The group said the government completely overlooked their recommendations. Picture by Shuttershock
The group said the government completely overlooked their recommendations. Picture by Shuttershock

Small businesses have been left to fend for themselves after the ACT budget "missed an opportunity" to support small businesses struggling with cost of living pressures, lack of staff and and rampant cost increases, a peak business group has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.