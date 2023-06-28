The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Allhomes

Why Canberra buyers love retreat-style outdoor spaces

By Ray Sparvell
June 28 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Outdoor spaces assumed an elevated level of importance during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and this new popularity hasn't shown any sign of slowing down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.