Why Canberra buyers love retreat-style outdoor spaces

Outdoor spaces assumed an elevated level of importance during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and this new popularity hasn't shown any sign of slowing down.
Josh Morrissey of HIVE Property, who lists this week's resort-style Forde feature property, said home owners are now much more focused on creating their own retreats and adding value to their homes.
"We spent so much time at home during the pandemic with fewer options to spend [money] and I think that prompted people to turn their homes into ultimate sanctuaries," he said.
"There's certainly been an emphasis on maximising the use of available outdoor space to provide a year-round living experience."
Morrissey said covered al fresco areas are popular, with the most popular "bling" being lighting, heating, fully fitted kitchens with wine fridges, and even televisions and sound systems.
"And pools are enjoying a resurgence of popularity - particularly self-cleaning, mineral models," he adds.
Nick Purnell of Purnell said outdoor-zone design and spaces that serve multiple uses can increase the appeal of a home as a retreat.
"For example, perhaps there's an area for recreation that can might be used for, say, half-court tennis by the adults and then, later, perhaps for shooting basketball hoops for the teenagers," he says.
"The more uses you can design into your outdoor spaces, the fewer reasons you have to search them out elsewhere. One of my vendors had even created his own putting green on a spread of synthetic turf."
Sanctuary: There is a heightened sense of sanctuary in outdoor spaces that enjoy a high degree of privacy from neighbours. This might be enabled by fences, hedges or strategically placed, foliage-rich trees.
Design: Home oases or resort-style outdoor spaces are usually the result of considered design. The plan might include provision for different zones for living, dining, food preparation, recreation and play.
Bling: Outdoor spaces can be made that much more special by the careful selection of inclusions. These might include fitted kitchens and bars, outdoor televisions, pools, spas - perhaps even a putting green.
Home owners who value luxury and privacy will be drawn to the oasis-like sanctuary of this two-storey, family-friendly residence in Forde.
Built in 2010, it is absolutely jam-packed with quality features inside and out, and delivers just under 300 square metres of living space.
The genius is in the flexible floor plan that offers multiple options for indoor and outdoor living.
Inside, the honeyed tones of spotted gum flooring are brilliantly contrasted by white, bright and light-filled spaces that soar to five metres in the family-dining zone.
The quality continues in the gourmet kitchen with its 30-millimetre stone waterfall bench and walk-in pantry. Brand appliances include a Fisher & Paykel dishwasher, a Smeg oven and a five burner cooktop.
Adjacent to this is a second living area adjacent with a built-in bar and access to the outdoor spaces. There are also four bedrooms on this level, sharing a family bathroom.
Parents may like the highly private upstairs location of the main bedroom, which has a walk-in wardrobe and an oversized en suite with underfloor heating.
The parent's level is enhanced by a study, a further living area and a private balcony. There's bonus storage in the attic space.
There are plenty of outdoor entertaining options, including a covered al fresco area with a built-in kitchen and a pool for the ultimate in lifestyle living.
Rounding out the package is an oversized garage with a workshop.
