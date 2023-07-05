The Pickles car yard in Fyshwick would be replaced with two commercial buildings, under the latest plans for the new Dairy Road estate.
Molonglo, the developer of the estate, is seeking approval for seven- and eight-storey buildings, separated by a new wetland area.
The buildings are proposed for the area currently leased as a car yard.
It follows another development application Molonglo submitted in March for the residential component of the estate, which is planned to include 388 apartments and 20 townhouses spread across 11 buildings.
The commercial structures, known as buildings 12 and 13, are proposed to be "flexible spaces that can accommodate a range of commercial uses", the planning report states.
The spaces aim to attract "organisations that value an atypical office setting".
"Offices have been designed with flexibility and comfort in mind, including large, operable windows for expansive views, fresh air and natural ventilation," the planning report states.
"Common circulation spaces will foster informal opportunities for interaction."
The proposed buildings would be delivered across two stages, with the car yard tenant to remain in place during the first stage, the report states.
The first stage would include the construction of building 13, which is proposed to be a split-level building of up to seven storeys.
It would span more than 10,000 square metres of gross floor area and include basement car parking.
Building 12 would be developed in stage two and is proposed to have eight storeys and a total of about 13,500 square metres of gross floor area.
The ground floor would include large, six-metre ceiling heights to allow for mezzanines, plus a basement car parking level.
The two buildings will together include 107 car spaces, out of a total 2454 spaces proposed for the entire estate (excluding resident car parks).
The proposal also includes 151 bicycle parking spaces.
MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS:
Also in stage two is the wetland, which will treat stormwater collected from the estate before it is released into the Jerrabomberra Wetlands and will also help mitigate urban heat gain, the plans state.
"The landscape also provides amenity and connection to nature. The constructed wetland provides a pleasant outlook for building occupants and visitors," it states.
Public representations for the development application close on July 17.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.