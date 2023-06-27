The Canberra Times
A Canberra Monopoly board is hitting the shelves in March 2024

By Sara Garrity
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:44am
Mat Colley, of design agency Foundry, mocked up these ACT Monopoly tiles to help lobby for a Canberra edition of the game back in 2018. Picture by www.foundryco.com.au
After years of hoping and waiting with anticipation, Canberra is finally getting its own themed Monopoly board.

