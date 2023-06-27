After years of hoping and waiting with anticipation, Canberra is finally getting its own themed Monopoly board.
Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane all have their own and, after years of suspicious googling, it is time for Canberra to be added to the list, too.
From today, Canberrans can have their say in what will be included on the board via the Canberra Monopoly Facebook page, or through emailing info@winningmoves.com.au
The edition will see locally themed squares replace Mayfair and Park Lane, and include a customised "Community Chest" and "Chance" playing cards to properly represent all things Canberra.
The manufacturers of Monopoly Winning Moves, under the licence of Hasbro, said the board will be hitting the shelves as early as next March.
Winning Moves representative Dale Hackett said the Canberra board was a long time coming.
"We've wanted to create a Canberra Monopoly edition for some time and are thrilled to finally be able to kick this special project off," he said.
"It's a place known for its heritage landmarks, but over the years it has also developed a dynamic cultural scene we are keen to showcase.
"Whether you're wanting to spotlight the Australian War [Memorial], Parliament House, or local favourite Edgar's Inn, we're open to it all."
Existing Monopoly boards span themes from Jaws, to Love Actually, all the way to Liverpool FC.
But could we see Yarralumla replace Mayfair? Potentially Questacon on there, too?
Only time will tell.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
