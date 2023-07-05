UN says GDP is not the right way to measure an economy

Look at any vehicle, machine, sealed road, bridge, tunnel, open or multi-storey car park, paved or sealed driveway, carport, garage, workshop or shed, and the materials to build it (as well as the machines and tools used to create and assemble them) almost all came out of the ground in the relatively recent past.
It's not controversial to say that Australia's economy has long been driven by mining. Mining is a really difficult thing for governments to give up unfortunately, and something they are very tempted to encourage. But in conjunction with that, the other problem is how much mining and other resource extraction can distort other decisions around monetary and fiscal policy.
The United Nations has for a number of years now been pointing out that using GDP as a measure of economic success is outdated and flawed, and in severe conflict with all the climate goals of the so-called developed and industrialised world.
In multiple forums, including a UN statement in 2021 and in his opening address of 2022's Stockholm+50 (the 50th annual UN Conference on the Human Environment), UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said "Let us not forget that when we destroy a forest, we are creating GDP. When we over-fish, we are creating GDP. GDP is not the way to measure richness in the present situation in the world. Instead, we must shift to a circular and regenerative economy."
Investopedia defines GDP as "the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific time period."
In a story for the Australia Institute, economist and director of the Centre for Future Work Dr Jim Stanford pointed out that rapidly-rising commodity prices are heavily distorting Australia's GDP, without the sector actually doing anything different.
Nor is most of it benefitting Australians. As noted in a June 2022 discussion paper for the Australia Institute by David Richardson with assistance from Clinton Fernandes, nine tenths (89.73 per cent) of the overall Australian mining sector is foreign owned. And Australia's mining sector has had the largest uptake of autonomous vehicles in the world.
Similarly, another source of artificial GDP increases is other rising prices.
A report by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) released in June 2023 outright stated that inflation since 2019 has predominantly been driven by much higher corporate profits, so while GDPs are further distorted we as consumers are being overcharged instead of adequately supplied.
GDP is also still how we measure whether we're having a recession, defined as two successive quarters of negative growth. And we still think a recession is bad when it's unemployment we should be worried about.
As such, what I find utterly baffling about Western economic management is the Reserve Bank of Australia actually has a target of 4.5 percent unemployment, as stated by deputy governor Michele Bullock in late June 2023. And not to get down to that but up to if we're under that figure. At the time she said it, unemployment was 3.6 per cent.
The argument for that strategy is higher unemployed takes some pressure off inflation (and off wages growth) via reduced demand. Think about how perverse that is though. A system and a strategy (which has been around for decades but didn't show itself until the Boomers were retiring en masse without a big enough Baby Bonus generation to replace them) that thinks it needs higher unemployment in order to make things slightly less expensive for the rest.
The US is no better, and Jon Stewart grilled the former secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers on this in an an interview for an episode of his Apple TV show in early 2023.
I've already stated what I think the solution is in a few previous similar discussions.
The brutal reality of kerbing demand is it makes more people homeless and broke when they don't need to be. But stimulate competition with additional supply (and suppliers) of essentials like housing, food and transport (which add up to half the Australian calculation of inflation), and you instead lower the cost of living for everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.