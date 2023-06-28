A "possessive" man stabbed a male friend of an ex-partner twice in the back as a result of his "explosive and dangerous" jealousy, a judge has found.
Adrian Richard Rand had previously pleaded guilty to charges of intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm and threatening to kill.
The 37-year-old was sentenced in the ACT Supreme Court's drug and alcohol list on Tuesday.
Acting Justice Richard Refshauge sentenced Rand to a drug and alcohol treatment order to end in July 2026, with two years of supervision.
Agreed facts tendered to the court state that on July 7, 2022, Rand arrived at his former partner's home about 2.30am on an electric scooter.
He parked the scooter in the driveway and entered a rear sliding door into the home.
The woman had people over for dinner that night, and had fallen asleep with the male victim on her bed, fully clothed, on top of the covers, while watching television.
Rand went into the bedroom, where he called the woman "a f---ing slut" and told the man to "get the f--- up/out".
The offender then left the home and remained out the front of the property for four to five minutes.
He sent messages to the woman saying: "F--- you ya f---ing slut. Just wait c---."
This was followed by: "And him ... dead man walking."
About a minute after sending the messages, Rand re-entered the home and went into the bedroom again.
This time he was holding a large bowie knife.
Rand verbally abused the male victim.
"Fearful of being attacked", the man grabbed Rand and punched him, the agreed facts state.
The two men fell on the bed and "scuffled" with each other.
At some point, Rand stabbed the other man twice in the lower back.
Two other people heard the commotion and came to the room, yelling for Rand to leave. He then exited the home.
The male victim "felt a warm fluid running down his back, and then looked down, noticing lots of blood on the floor", the agreed facts state.
READ ALSO:
He was taken to Canberra Hospital and treated for two stab wounds either side of his spine, measuring 4.5cm and 3cm deep.
On Tuesday, Acting Justice Refshauge said Rand's "crude expressions of abuse ... on what turned out to be untrue" didn't stop after his arrest.
He said that while in jail Rand phoned the female victim, then called other people continually complaining "about what he thought was a sexual relationship between the victims".
Recorded phone calls while in custody show Rand said he didn't "really want to go to rehab but it's better than where I am".
Rand also made claims of being of Aboriginal heritage while in jail, which he stated was "just something to pull", Acting Justice Refshauge said.
The judge said Rand's criminal record showed 14 other convictions in NSW and ACT, most of which were drug-related, family violence or weapons charges.
Acting Justice Refshauge found there were "stark similarities" between Rand's latest crimes and his past convictions.
He said this demonstrated an "ongoing attitude" of "possessiveness and jealousy ... which is of an explosive and dangerous nature".
"This attitude is also shown in attempts to blame the female victim," Acting Justice Refshauge stated.
The judge said Rand had started drinking alcohol at 13, and first used his "primary drug of choice", methamphetamine, in his mid-20s.
Speaking directly to Rand, Acting Justice Refshauge told the offender to "make sure that you are committed to a future that is a kind of future that you want".
"None of this macho rubbish, honesty is really important," he said.
"It sometimes can be hard to open and confront some of the problems you have.
"Put your nose to the grindstone, put your shoulder to the wheel."
When Rand emerged from the court building on Tuesday afternoon, wearing a red hoodie with a cap and his head bowed, one of his supporters flashed her bra at reporters taking his photo.
The supporter had come out of the building earlier, calling the reporters "pieces of shit" and "scum".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.