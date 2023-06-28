It's a game-changer that negates the exorbitant costs of switching to electricity. If you have LPG you're perfectly positioned. Your existing appliances will be net zero over the same timeframe as electricity, without the expense and hassle of switching. If you don't have LPG connected, it's a live option in the ACT. Canberrans are already switching on to LPG. Since the ban on natural gas connections in new suburbs was flagged, LPG in-home installations have gone in at the rate of six per week. People like gas. And with it able to achieve zero emissions, there's even more reason to like it.