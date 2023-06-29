The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Locker Room

Canberra Liberals say fans are 'taken for fools' by Andrew Barr in stadium war

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra fans are set to brave the cold in Bruce as the government shuts down plans for a stadium in the city. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra fans are set to brave the cold in Bruce as the government shuts down plans for a stadium in the city. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got a fireworks in the stadium war, a Queanbeyan trainer rubbing shoulders with the king and a man in demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.