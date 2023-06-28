The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Monaro Panthers to wear a special jersey ahead of NAIDOC week

HF
By Harrison Frater
June 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Monaro Panthers will wear a one-off jersey to mark NAIDOC week. Picture Michael Reid
The Monaro Panthers will wear a one-off jersey to mark NAIDOC week. Picture Michael Reid

The Monaro Panthers' Indigenous roots rest in their name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HF

Harrison Frater

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.