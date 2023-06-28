The Monaro Panthers' Indigenous roots rest in their name.
They can lay claim to being a home of sorts to Harry Williams, the first Indigenous man to play for the Socceroos.
Now they are leading the charge in honouring the First Nations people ahead of NAIDOC Week.
Monaro will wear a special NAIDOC week jersey in their Capital Football National Premier League clash with Canberra Olympic on Sunday, to celebrate the Indigenous presence in the region this weekend.
The Panthers are historically deeply entrenched in their Indigenous culture, with the club founders choosing to include Monaro in their title which originates from an Aboriginal word meaning "high plain" or "high plateau".
Local First Nations artist Tahnia Garbutt-Canning has partnered with the Panthers to design the jersey.
Garbutt-Canning is a proud Aboriginal woman from Yakunytjatjara and Bundjalung nation who created the jersey to incorporate the past and present significance of the club and the region.
"The meeting symbol represents the 11 starting players in the Monaro team. The design in the inner circle represents the artistry of the players and cheering supporters," Garbutt-Canning said.
"The rivers leading into the inner meeting symbol represent the Molonglo River that runs past Riverside Stadium. The orange symbols represent significant moments in the club's history."
Monaro's Indigenous links can also be traced to former Socceroo Williams - the first Indigenous player to represent the Australian national team - who played for the club when it was known as Inter Monaro.
Williams was part of Australia's foray into the World Cup in 1974, and donned Monaro's colours in the twilight of his career in 1985-86 and 1990, having risen through the ranks of St George in Sydney.
Panthers treasurer Alex Tine says the jersey can have a positive impact on the community.
"We have a lot of Aboriginal kids who play for the club and something that is entrenched in our history now," Tine said.
"They are very proud and welcoming of a football club that actually recognise the Indigenous people in the region.
"It's normally more related to the rugby league and AFL communities that do this representation, but they [Indigenous people] are really happy that a local football club are allowing the Indigenous people to be recognised in this area."
The Panthers will host a smoking ceremony and a welcome to country prior to the men's first grade game at Riverside Oval this weekend to recognise and pay respect to First Nations peoples.
"We are proud of the contribution First Nations players, supporters, and the wider community continue to have at our club. We produced this shirt to celebrate them and all those before them," Monaro president Geoff Young said.
