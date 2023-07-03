Rural and regional Australia, the backbone of the nation, may well be the backbone of the Voice vote.
It is heading in a southerly direction, but it is not over yet.
The Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposition - always a precarious proposition as a rare referendum to change the Australian constitution - is at one of its most perilous of critical junctures.
Dipping below a clear majority in all of the current polling after trending down all year, the main campaign push has just kicked off with promise of inundation advertising and colourful community events. The sizzle has come from sausages. Uncles and aunties impart the wise words on what is needed.
Well may it be asked, where has it been? Why the vacuum as the "no" side seeds considerable doubt and dubious information? Has a healthy lead been lost forever?
The official "yes" camp has the funding and the will for a sustained national campaign. Without clear leadership, and deliberately so, they promise to be relentless and are of the belief that voters are not properly engaged yet in this nation-defining ask. Parliament had to do its job setting up the mechanics of the referendum. That's done now, so here we go!
So far, the "yes" push for what is set up to be a community-led campaign has come from the Albanese government. From the top down.
One of the best salespeople has been Anthony Albanese, but even the Prime Minister has been at pains to say it is not his Voice. It is not. It is planned to be Voice of the First Peoples of Australia. It has come from them. The people who explain in the "Uluru Statement of the Heart" - the defining document behind the Voice - about the torment of their powerlessness as they cry out for a better future for their children.
The statement must be read to be informed. It takes two minutes.
"We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. When we have power over our destiny our children will flourish. They will walk in two worlds and their culture will be a gift to their country," the statement reads.
At the core of the ACM Readers' Survey on the Voice, is another cry.
A majority of the more than 10,000 respondents, at 72 per cent, feel the government has not done enough to explain the Voice to the community.
They are avid consumers of news websites, newspapers and social media, as well as TV news viewers and radio listeners. They are engaged, but it is not enough for this big call.
Those in regional areas were more likely than those in metro areas to indicate they don't have enough information. The "no" result in the ACM survey (55 per cent) plainly shows that regional and rural areas need to be a particular focus for the "yes" camp.
And there already is quite a considerable regional connection with Indigenous Australians.
It can't be forgotten that voters have their own responsibilities to seek out and absorb what is needed, but it is a two way street. Can the "yes" campaign run without a figurehead? Who do you trust? Do we just end up trusting a bit of mistrust?
Australians, in the main, have had a gutful of politics or have grown to mistrust most of the participants.
The Voice to Parliament is about accepting that nothing else has worked to address entrenched disadvantage and the status quo won't do. It is acknowledging the particular difference for Indigenous people. They were here first.
But doubt is a mighty powerful urge.
Doubt seeded about climate change wasted far too many years of possible action.
And more bureaucracy? Bureaucracy is a great dirty word to bring up outside of Canberra. Canberra is a great dirty word to bring up outside of Canberra.
The federal opposition would be hoping to translate what has been orchestrated thus far into the next election playbook. The "no" road has been done before, but it is largely an empty one. This opposition is no way to win back those metro teal seats.
The fate of the Voice has not been decided. Far from it. Regional and rural voices are crying out for help to make their decision. Opportunity knocks.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
