The Canberra Raiders are on track to make history.
They could become just the second team in NRL history to make the top four with a negative points differential.
The only other team to achieve the feat were the North Queensland Cowboys in 2007, when they finished third with 15 wins, nine losses and a points differential of -71.
Canberra currently sits sixth on the NRL ladder, with nine wins, six losses and a points differential of -69 - they're the only team in the eight who don't have a positive balance.
The two teams' records weren't the only similarities, with both sides suffering a number of heavy defeats.
North Queensland were on the wrong end of four big losses that led to the negative balance - against Parramatta (44-14), the Sydney Roosters (64-30), Melbourne (58-12) and the Wests Tigers (54-10).
Similarly, the Green Machine have been belted by Penrith (53-12), Manly (42-14) and the New Zealand Warriors (36-14).
All three of those Raiders losses have come at home and were something Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has spoken to his squad about - turning Canberra Stadium back into a fortress.
That starts with the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday - a win will keep them within striking distance of top spot.
Raiders prop Joe Tapine said the poor points differential had been spoken about around the water cooler.
He felt it wasn't a problem - provided they kept winning - but was mindful of the fact teams have missed out on finals in the past because of it.
Tapine pointed to the Brisbane Broncos last year, but they ended up missing out by one win after losing five of their last six games.
Their poor points balance meant they went into the final round of last season needing to beat St George Illawarra and hope the Raiders lost to the Tigers - neither of which happened.
"I haven't had a look at it, but some of the boys were saying we're not going too well on that side," Tapine said.
"But if you continue to win you don't have to worry about that.
"At the end of the year that's a huge part. The Broncos just missed out last year through points differential so we've got to keep an eye on that."
While they've been on the wrong side of a few blowouts, the Raiders were making a habit of winning close games.
They've won seven of their nine games that have been decided by six points or less so far this season.
It's in stark contrast to the past where they made a habit of losing the tight ones.
Tapine had a chuckle when he was asked about how they'd turned that around.
"I guess practice. We've been doing it a lot," he laughed.
"It creates that toughness, but we definitely want to get some games and get into that lead and not let a team back into it."
Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty felt winning a lot of close games would help them come the finals.
"I think it's good mindset for us," he said.
"We don't want to win close games, but if we're in the fight and we're holding teams out by two points and there's five to 10 minutes to go I think that's setting us up nicely for the back end of the year.
"But we've just got to focus on next week now.
"We've got to regroup, fix up a couple of areas there with our defence and sharpen our tools in attack. Hopefully we can give next week a good shake."
NRL ROUND 18
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Aaron Schoupp, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Sam Verrills, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Jaimin Jolliffe, 17. Chris Randall. Reserves: 18. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 19. Jojo Fifita, 20. Kruise Leeming, 21. Klese Haas, 22. Jacob Alick.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
