The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The statistic that could see the Canberra Raiders create NRL history

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Joe Tapine says they're mindful of their negative points differential. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Raiders prop Joe Tapine says they're mindful of their negative points differential. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders are on track to make history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.