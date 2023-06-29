Ian says: "Perhaps it's nature's way of compensating for us blokes not getting period pain or menopause. Also, when getting a flu or COVID booster from a chemist, make sure the person giving it knows what they're supposed to be giving you. When I booked for my booster, I'd carefully researched which vaccine I wanted and booked for that (I want to collect the full range). I attended the appointment, and the bloke walked in with the needle, checked his computer and asked a few questions. I then asked my own questions to confirm the booster I was getting, at which point it emerged he was about to give me a flu shot! Not what I'd booked in for! He had to go and change his needle. If I hadn't checked I might have walked out of there having had a flu shot thinking I'd had my COVID booster."