This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
In the midst of a run of dramatic news stories - the loss of the Titan submersible, the Wagner rebellion in Russia, a gangland execution in Sydney - two words that jumped into the headlines and stayed there have left me stone cold: Taylor Swift.
For days now, the American pop idol's Australian tour has dominated the headlines.
First came the stories of disappointment that she would only perform in NSW and Victoria. Federal politicians leapt at the opportunity to shift attention from the shabbiness of their two-week parliamentary session by pleading with the star to include their own states on her touring schedule. As if.
Then came suggestions the tour could add to inflation. This possibility even has a name. Economic research house CreditSights calls the inflationary effect of a Swift tour the TSwift Lift. That's because the show rakes in an extraordinary $16.5 million and $18 million in ticket sales per night. Add to that extra demand on transport, accommodation, food and clothes and you have a Swift splurge surge right there.
We're yet to see modelling on the plunge in national productivity when tickets went on sale and workplaces around the country ground to a halt as staff deployed every device available to try to score tickets. Normally sensible news blogs seemed to forget the news yesterday, instead serving up mindless posts about their in-house Swifties' efforts to secure tickets.
To this old echidna, who knows the face but can't name a single Taylor Swift song, the fuss all seems a bit cargo cult, as if a steamer had finally arrived at the furthest outpost up the Congo, bringing luxuries like soap all the way from Brazzaville.
It was the feeling I had when the Rolling Stones, the musical obsession from my youth, toured Australia. I'd known every song, was schooled in every scandal, had even danced with Keith Richards' old flame Anita Pallenberg in Vienna, but seeing the Stones live, that was beyond. Or so I thought.
The big stadium gig was disappointing. Sure, the Stones were amazing. So old yet still so energetic. But from up in the nosebleed seats, watching Mick Jagger's dance moves was like observing a frenzied ant. The big screens helped only so much. It felt a little remote. A bit of a letdown.
The hype over the Taylor Swift tour seems to have triggered a wave of musicomania, defined as "a kind of monomania in which the passion for music becomes so strong as to derange the intellectual faculties". The promoters must be loving it, chuckling that much of the publicity has been supplied free by no less than the country's leaders.
Dan Andrews, Chris Minns, even Bill Shorten have all weighed in, Shorten with a characteristic zinger, saying ticket scalpers should "get a life".
Once the tickets are all sold and the fuss dies down as swiftly as it arose, those of us who aren't in thrall to Taylor might get our lives back too.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Did you get a ticket? Or are you mystified by all the hype surrounding her tour? What's the most memorable musical act you've seen in Australia? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Former Coalition minister Stuart Robert has rejected "wild" allegations he received kickbacks from a consulting firm for his support in winning government contracts. Consulting firm Synergy 360 has been accused of having covertly funnelled money to the former Liberal MP by one of its co-founders, who has since become estranged from the business.
- Grocery shopping is about to get a little easier for harried parents as a major Australian supermarket pledges to remove children's lollies and chocolates from its checkouts. Retail giant Woolworths will strip its checkouts of children's confectionary in a bid to help customers make healthier choices.
- A sharp fall in consumer prices will take pressure off the Reserve Bank, but persistent growth in rents and services will keep further rate hikes in play. The consumer price index sunk back to 5.6 per cent in the year to May, from 6.8 per cent in April.
THEY SAID IT: "Do I listen to pop music because I'm miserable or am I miserable because listen to pop music?" - John Cusack
YOU SAID IT: If man flu is real, blokes shouldn't have to suffer in silence. Also, some tributes for Fiona.
Ian says: "Perhaps it's nature's way of compensating for us blokes not getting period pain or menopause. Also, when getting a flu or COVID booster from a chemist, make sure the person giving it knows what they're supposed to be giving you. When I booked for my booster, I'd carefully researched which vaccine I wanted and booked for that (I want to collect the full range). I attended the appointment, and the bloke walked in with the needle, checked his computer and asked a few questions. I then asked my own questions to confirm the booster I was getting, at which point it emerged he was about to give me a flu shot! Not what I'd booked in for! He had to go and change his needle. If I hadn't checked I might have walked out of there having had a flu shot thinking I'd had my COVID booster."
"Having been on both sides I feel I'm in the perfect position to answer your question," says Stephanie. "The fact that I've not had more than a slight sniffle since my transition almost seven years ago indicates man flu might indeed be a thing but thankfully I seem to have a good resistance to colds and flu anyway. I've never had a flu shot and don't plan to any time soon. My defence is quite simple, I take 1000mg of vitamin C every day, not just in winter, every day and I'm sure it makes a difference. I'll miss Fiona, her contribution always gives me a chuckle!"
Arthur says: "That oestrogen levels and corticosterone protect women against more severe symptoms than men is an interesting theory. Perhaps medical students could undertake a controlled study to see if it is true. Without a proper study we will never know. And yes I have had a flu shot. I wish Fiona all the best. Her cartoons were not only funny but also thought-provoking."
"I don't get colds or flu but never refused a TGA-approved vaccine," says Ian.
Dusty says: "Did Kyle Sue also mention that most Canadians also have a sip of apple cider vinegar each morning to ward off the flu? We drink it in our family, been back in a singlet a half dozen times already this month. I also will miss Fiona."
"We are very slow learners," says Hilary. "The evidence that respiratory viruses of all types (the common cold, influenza, RSV and SARS-Cov2) are transmitted by aerosols is clear. That N95 masks and clean air reduce transmission of these viruses is clear. Prevention is always the best approach with vaccination (for influenza and SARS-Cov2) a good back-up strategy."
Sue says: "Have had my fifth COVID jab and my flu shot. If the researchers say there is justification for man flu then I will support it, but only so far. If you, that is the plural generalised 'you', not you personally, don't also run for the medicine cabinet if you have a tiny cut that barely generates a drop of blood, or declare yourself to be dying in agony because of a bump that caused an invisible bruise, then OK, you can have man flu. I know several guys who fit the criteria I have given above, and they are just your everyday, garden wimps! Will miss Fiona's wonderful cartoons and wish her all the best."
"Farewell, Fiona," says Drew. "I will miss your sharp and bright observations. I have valued your visual counterpoint to the written."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.