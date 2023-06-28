I am baffled by The Canberra Times's optimistic coverage of the Chief Minister's latest budget.
You only need to look at the back half of the main budget document to see that things aren't so rosy.
The ACT government will have total, not net, borrowings and lease commitments in excess of of $17 billion by 2026-27 and will be paying $614 million in interest in that year.
That's a lot more than most of the expenditure categories on page four of Wednesday's paper.
The promised surplus is also a mirage. Spending more than you bring in each year won't balance the books. Whichever way you look at it, Canberra's finances are ruined, and it will take years if not decades to turn it around.
The ACT budget papers show that $556 million was allocated to City Services in 2022-2023.
Looking around my suburb, and almost everywhere else I have travelled in Canberra in the past year, it is very difficult to see any evidence of more than half-a-billion dollars having been used for the expected purpose.
There is still much tall grass and even taller weeds, dying and dead trees along streets and on public land.
There has been a dead tree at the eastern end of my street for many years, and on the opposite corner a large dying oak that has already dropped several dead branches and threatens to drop a large dead branch onto a busy street.
Has money earmarked for addressing such issues been diverted into the light rail white elephant?
I was flabbergasted to learn that the ACT government has set aside $65 million to be spent on designing a new hospital for Canberra's north.
Read that again: It's just for the design, not construction.
Some firm is going to get $65 million for some scribbles on an iPad. And I bet that cost blows out.
There is no way design work can cost this much.
It's no wonder our rates are so high and architectural firms are so rich.
The best way to clean up unhealthy air pollution is to direct efforts where they will achieve the greatest benefits.
Jenny Hobson (Letters, June 26) cites research on vehicle pollution - from a New Zealand study (scaled up to the Australian population) in which 64 per cent of harmful emissions were from diesels, with heavy diesels (representing only four per cent of the fleet) contributing 61 per cent of emissions.
Cleaning up diesel pollution should be high on the list. But so should wood heaters, as the largest single source of fine particulate pollution in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as Canberra.
The answer to Phillip Bubb's question (Letters, June 26) is that neither Canberra's nor Sydney's fine particulate (PM2.5) pollution meets the World Health Organisation guidelines of 5 ug/m3 (annual average), or 15 ug/m3 (maximum 24-hour average). There is no known safe level of PM2.5 pollution. Even the WHO guidelines are associated with adverse health impacts.
Wood heaters contribute disproportionately to the problem. The $2 billion annual cost of wood heater pollution in greater Sydney equates to $10,000 to $20,000 per wood heater per year. Any device with costs exceeding $10,000 per year should be cleaned up as quickly as possible.
Can the ACT government broaden its scope for the proposed Acton Waterfront Development by considering a sports arena and convention centre development in the centre of West Basin?
West Basin is shallow and could provide sufficient space for a double development spectacularly rising out of the water. The sports arena could cater for national and international level sports and concerts and additional display areas for the convention centre meeting facilities.
Bridges could link to the facility to the museum and car parking, to the northern side with more car parking and easy access to Civic, and the eastern side with the proposed light rail connections on Commonwealth Avenue.
Water taxis could also deliver patrons.
Offsets could be made by not having to upgrade Bruce Stadium or other AIS facilities and escaping the land squeeze of the Olympic Pool site.
Bravo Jackie French (Gardening, Sunday, June 18, p25).
Banksias surely do deserve a better name; one that recognises Indigenous culture and rejects terra nullius.
That is also true of all the 80 or so plant species which bear the name of Joseph Banks - the colonial "patron" of Australia and an archetypal John Bull amateur "gentleman scientist".
The Labor-Greens government are failing to protect all animals in the ACT.
How can a so-called "progressive" government sign off on something like the annual kangaroo cull that inflicts death, pain, and terror?
The Greens claim their values are based on sustainability, peace and non-violence.
The Labor Party claim to be movers on equality. These values are in direct conflict with the practice of the kangaroo cull in Canberra.
If the government is serious about "non-violence" and "equality" they must expand their view to protecting all animals, including kangaroos.
We have all been here before with Greens politicking at the expense of the Australian people.
The Albanese government was elected with a mandate to act on housing. It should not be obstructed for base and grubby political motives.- Rohan Goyne, Evatt
Examples include voting against the Rudd government ETS which created the climate wars; the GST betrayal; the potential betrayal of the Indigenous peoples of our country which was only resolved by the ejection of their spokesperson from their party room and now the betrayal of all homeless people by blocking the housing future fund.
The Albanese government was elected with a housing mandate and it should not be obstructed for base grubby political motives by those from the leafy suburbs and food crops and bicycle lobby groups.
Most of their members would not understand life under a bridge.
Jorge Gapella's suggestion (Letters, June 22) of a fruit component at the National Arboretum is a great idea. But it should fit the Arboretum's theme of preserving botanical rarities.
There are many unfairly neglected tropical fruits but few of these suit our climate.
Years ago, when rare tropical species first became available in Australia, I was the gardener at the Dunk Island resort. We created a botanic garden of rare tropical fruits. Tourists and fruit-enthusiasts adored it.
Unfortunately it succumbed to the cyclones. In Canberra, frosts are the equivalent of cyclones.
There are relatively few species of cold-climate fruits that are rare or at risk of extinction.
That said, the Arboretum could preserve rare varieties of otherwise well-known species. It has a large plantation of fig trees, which as yet includes only quite common varieties. I believe one collector of rare figs has offered them scores of rare and wonderful varieties, worthy of preservation.
Another possibility is suggested by the Arboretum's recent plantings two promising fruits: Cornus kousa (semi-edible dogwood) and the delicious but variable Jelly Palm (Butia capitata).
In the case of feijoas, this work of selection has already been carried out by the thousands of Canberra gardeners who have planted feijoas as ornamentals. With encouragement over the years from Susan Parson's Kitchen Garden column in The Canberra Times many of the best fruiting feijoas have been propagated and placed in plantations at Canberra City Farm and in the Lindsay Pryor National Arboretum.
Perhaps some day there might be the funds for a large domed greenhouse in which frost-tender fruit trees could become a major attraction.
Is signing the Greens up to the century-old LNP Coalition Peter Dutton's way of confounding the doubting Thomas's who thought Bob Menzies' "broad church" was just a memory? Now that's the question I'd like to see answered.
Is there any difference between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan, apart from the fact the "chairman" of the latter's Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, doesn't possess a nuclear briefcase?
Charles Gascoigne of Ainslie wants to know what the ACT government is doing. They are building a tram (compliments of Rattenbury of trams) which he will never use. There is no time or money for footpath repairs.
Andrew Barr is bragging that electricity prices in the ACT are only increasing by four per cent next month, a lot less than other jurisdictions. I recently received a letter from ACTEWAGL saying my 32 per cent "Power Up" plan discount is to be cut to just under 16 per cent. In reality, my electricity costs will increase by 20 per cent which is on a par with other states. Talk about a con job by all concerned.
Could Rod Matthews (Letters, June 27) provide evidence that acknowledgement in the Constitution and an advisory Voice to Parliament will confer "special privileges" on Indigenous Australians? Could he also explain how his way of life will be diminished by voting "yes"?
Dutton is differentiating himself from Albanese by playing the race card. This is consistent with his appalling claim African gangs ruled the streets of Melbourne and people weren't safe to go out at night. The Voice is a choice. Vote "yes" for egalitarianism or "no" for its opposite.
Now Prigozhin is taking a break in Belarus, has NATO thought about engaging him to help the Ukrainians? He will be short of cash and a mercenary army is a mercenary army. It could be cost effective for all concerned.
Wouldn't it be nice if people spending hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on tickets to see Taylor Swift could donate an equal amount to Foodbank or a charity of their choice. Perhaps Taylor Swift herself might like to share some of her profits. Many people in Australia are homeless and starving.
The High Court has thrown out an application by the Russian government to obtain an injunction to stop the Australian government from cancelling a lease on a choice piece of Canberra real estate near Parliament House. Will Vlad the Bad now threaten the High Court with "unspecified consequences"?
Given Equity Economics has made specific recommendations in its recent report about the most effective approach for reading instruction, I look forward to an educational organisation making detailed recommendations on the ACT economy.
