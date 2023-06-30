Rabbits are beloved animals known for their charm and gentle nature.
Socialisation plays a crucial role in a rabbit's life allowing them to develop trusting relationships, boost their confidence, and foster a sense of belonging.
Understanding your rabbit's behaviour is crucial. Rabbits are prey animals and can be easily startled or scared, so it's important to create a safe and supportive environment that acknowledges their keen senses and helps them feel secure.
When interacting with rabbits, make sure to move slowly and calmly to avoid frightening them. A calm rabbit is generally easier to handle and, the less stressed your rabbit is, the less likely they are to panic and potentially injure themselves.
Gentle handling is key to building trust, as is giving your rabbits a choice as to whether they interact or not.
Start by allowing your rabbits to sniff your hand and get accustomed to your scent.
Approach them slowly and stroke them gently, taking care to support their hindquarters when picking them up.
By reinforcing positive experiences with treats and gentle praises, you create a positive association with human interaction.
Rabbits are social animals who can benefit from the companionship of another rabbit as part of a bonded pair. However, introducing them to each other requires care and patience.
It's a good idea to have both rabbits desexed before attempting to bond them. This reduces territorial behaviour, increasing the chances of a successful bond.
When introducing rabbits, start by placing their cages near each other so that the presence of a new rabbit is established. Don't place the cages too close as injuries can occur through the wire sides.
Allow one rabbit out at a time into a rabbit-safe area. After some time, replace that rabbit in their cage and then let the other rabbit into the same area. This allows them to get used to each other's scent.
Introductions should be made in neutral territory (a room that neither has been in before). This should decrease the need to defend an established territory.
It may also make the rabbits more interested in the new environment, as well as feeling less secure and, therefore, more likely to want each other's reassurance.
You could also try putting your rabbits on a harness and leash (if they are already used to this) which will allow them to see each other without getting too close at first.
After several times, and when they seem less hostile to each other, they can be allowed to get closer to each other, but be prepared to separate them if they fight.
This may require the gentle and careful use of large towels to separate the bunnies and protect both rabbits and people from scratches and bites.
Continue these visits in neutral territory until than can eventually be together.
When the rabbits are happy to groom each other and lie together, they can be left together unsupervised, as long as their enclosure is big enough for them both and they have space to spend time away from each other if they want.
Remember, each rabbit is unique and the process of bonding may vary. Respect their individual needs and progress at their pace.
It's also important to remember some rabbits never get along with each other.
Owners should be prepared for this by understanding that a new rabbit to the household may need to have its own cage and space in the house if they never don't bond.
Bonding rabbits is a rewarding journey that requires patience, understanding, and consistent effort. By following these tips, you can confidently embark on the path of bonding your rabbits, nurturing their social ties, and enriching their lives with love and companionship.
For more information on this, and other tips to help care for pet rabbits, visit the RSPCA Knowledgebase.
