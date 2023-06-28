The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Full interview with the Russian ambassador Aleksey Pavlovsky

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
June 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Here's the text of what Russian ambassador Aleksey Pavlovsky said. It has had minimal editing only to clarify meaning and to remove repetition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.