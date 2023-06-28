New Jimmy Rees show announced for Canberra

Fear not - there is other entertainment happening in the world.
Jimmy Rees has announced a new Canberra show for his upcoming Not That Kinda Viral tour.
The new show is at 8.45pm on Saturday, September 9 at the Royal Theatre in Canberra.
Tickets go on general sale on Thursday from noon via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
The other Canberra show at 6pm on the same date has already sold out.
Maybe everyone just needs a laugh after missing out on Taylor Swift tickets.
