Two Canberra sporting codes are cracking down on referee abuse amid realisations tirades levelled at match officials are "one of the biggest threats" to sport's grassroots and elite levels.
Directives have been sent to ACT rugby and hockey clubs about referees being given more power amid fear they will leave sports in droves.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey has drawn a line in the sand, warning players and coaches foul-mouthed tirades will be punished, highlighting comments like "what the f--k was that for" and "that's bulls--t" as problem areas.
ACT Rugby referees are being encouraged to stop play and act on referee abuse, after former Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said abuse levelled at match officials "is one of the biggest threats to our game".
The warnings to Canberra competitions came before the NRL was engulfed in drama that saw Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh suspended for three games and rubbed out of State of Origin III after yelling "what the f--- do you mean, c---?" in the direction of referee Chris Butler.
Top-flight rugby referee Ben O'Keeffe has also revealed messages from people threatening to slit his throat or "smash [his] f---ing face in" following the Super Rugby Pacific decider.
All this comes years after this masthead lifted the lid on abuse and death threats stemming from Canberra soccer games that left Capital Football staring down the barrel of a referee revolt.
Clearly, the message is still not sinking in.
"It's a sad reality that it doesn't affect me anymore," Super Rugby referee Ben O'Keeffe wrote after exposing the online vitriol in an Instagram post, "but that doesn't mean it's OK."
Hockey ACT used 156 umpires across five appointed grades during the first nine rounds of the season. Nearly 40 of those umpires "have walked away due to their poor treatment and will not return to umpiring this year".
Marinos concedes the number of reported incidents of match official abuse in rugby compared to this time last year has significantly risen, setting off alarm bells as the code looks to recruit and retain young referees.
"Unfortunately, as a union referee at the highest level, I have had to accept and grow accustomed to the post-match vitriol that fans normalise post game" O'Keeffe wrote.
"I think back to the Europa League final referee walking through the airport and his family getting chairs thrown at them ... the direction some fans are going now in rugby, I know we are closer than we have ever been."
In an email to club officials, Sheekey wrote: "Mistakes by umpires and players are inevitable, however while players mistakes are overlooked, umpires are often disrespected, constantly questioned and in some cases abused for their mistakes. This behaviour is not acceptable, is systemic and it has to stop.
"Our umpires are critical to our hockey community, without them, we will not have a competition. Hockey ACT continues to place a focus on the development, training, mentoring and support of our umpires and volunteers as they play a critical role in operating our competitions.
"With many umpires across our sport walking away due to their experiences, we have reached a tipping point and we have no options left to us but to take action. Most are leaving due to the constant questioning, gesturing and general lack of respect they are being shown."
Sheekey said Hockey ACT may be forced to strip back the amount of grades with appointed umpires, making clubs shoulder the load.
Umpires have been given a clear directive that any foul language directed towards them is to result in an automatic 10-minute yellow card for both players and coaches. Umpires are being encouraged to strongly consider dishing out red cards if abuse is deemed severe enough.
Hockey ACT's disciplinary board has been directed to accept no early guilty pleas for charges relating to umpire abuse.
Rugby Australia urges sanctions be increased in all on-field match official abuse cases, while off-field abuse can result in suspensions or expulsions.
"If we are going to stamp out [match official] abuse, suspensions or exclusions are the only appropriate sanction. Reprimands, warnings, apologies, and fines on their own, are unlikely to achieve this aim," Marinos wrote.
"Our message is clear; whether you are playing in a match or watching from the sidelines, if you engage in MO abuse, expect to spend time away from the game.
"MO abuse is one of the biggest threats to our game. It threatens the very fabric of our sport, is harmful and hurtful to the match official and must be stamped out.
"There is a person at the end of the abuse. Recruitment and retention of match officials is already an ongoing challenge for our sport and will only worsen should they continue to be subject to abuse or incidents do not result in the strong sanctions they deserve.
"Put simply, enough is enough. Without our match officials, there is no game."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
