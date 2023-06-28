Happy 100th birthday Manuka Oval. This present will hopefully help the picturesque oval avoid the same embarrassing fate as Canberra Stadium.
Iconic Australian comedians "Rampaging" Roy Slaven and HG Nelson said Canberra Stadium's toilets were "in crisis" after an NRL executive highlighted the embarrassing state of the facilities to a senate inquiry.
Fingers crossed, Manuka won't find itself in the same situation with the ACT government set to give the oval a $330,000 facelift for its 100th birthday next year.
It's all part of the ACT government's infrastructure plan update for entertainment, arts and sport that will be released on Thursday.
There'll be three new amenities blocks built to hopefully help reduce the long lines for the toilets at AFL or international and Big Bash cricket games - and maybe a few less portable loos.
The facilities - like the toilets, food stalls and bars - has been a problem at Manuka for a long time.
There'll also hopefully be shorter lines to get in with upgrades planned for the oval's entrances.
Plus Manuka will follow big brother Canberra Stadium in getting a new video replay screen.
Canberra Stadium has just had a second new replay screen installed - at the northern end - to go with the new one at the southern end three years ago.
Now Manuka's set to get a new one to complement the historic Jack Fingleton scoreboard.
"Improvements are proposed for Manuka Oval in preparation for its 100th birthday in 2024 which will enhance patron experience," the plan stated.
"These include a new video replay board and the addition of new amenities blocks.
"Manuka Oval will soon be undergoing turf replacement to maintain its first-class pitch to internationals standards."
Manuka hosts at least three AFL and up to two AFLW games per year, with the GWS Giants to host the Gold Coast Suns AFL clash on July 23.
It will also host two women's international Twenty20s, between Australia and South Africa, in January, as well as a men's one-day international between Australia and the West Indies in early February.
The Big Bash and domestic fixtures will be announced in the coming weeks, including the Prime Minister's XI which will be a four-day game - returning to a day game - early in the season.
The Sydney Thunder committed to playing two of their five home games at Manuka on Monday, despite Cricket Australia cutting the number of BBL games for the upcoming summer.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
