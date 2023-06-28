The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court finds Marie-Solvy Leclair guilty of kicking man in head

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
June 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie-Solvy Leclair leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Marie-Solvy Leclair leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A grandmother has been found guilty of kicking a suspected child abuser in the head during a vigilante attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.