A grandmother has been found guilty of kicking a suspected child abuser in the head during a vigilante attack.
On Wednesday, magistrate Glenn Theakston found Marie-Solvy Leclair, 54, guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She was acquitted of a further charge of common assault.
Leclair had contested both charges during a three-day hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court.
Her son, Danny Klobucar, 34, of Wanniassa, was previously found guilty of choking the victim, whom he suspected of burning a child's leg with a cigarette, unconscious.
Mr Theakston found Leclair had kicked the victim once in the head after he regained consciousness but was still on the ground.
The man claimed he had been kicked twice, but the magistrate found there was only proof he was kicked "at least once".
On the day of the attack, in May 2022, Klobucar and Leclair visited a home in Conder to confront the man.
While Mr Theakston said he had "doubts about how the situation transitioned from a verbal altercation to a physical altercation", he found Klobucar had "applied force" to the victim.
When "both men found themselves on the ground", Klobucar had "put the victim in a headlock to such a degree that he passed out and defecated", the magistrate said. Mr Theakston found Leclair then kicked the man's head when he gained consciousness and lifted his head up.
As a direct result of the strike, blood started to drip down the victim's forehead and "he suffered a small laceration to the middle of his forehead".
The attack was not Klobucar's first foray into vigilantism.
He was acquitted of murder on mental health grounds, and was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time.
In a closing address to the court, Leclair's lawyer, Dean Ager, argued the grandmother did not kick or punch the victim at any time.
Leclair is set to reappear in court on July 14.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
