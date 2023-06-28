The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

More than 20 companies shared in $44.5m on abandoned ACT HR system upgrade project

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Liberals' Peter Cain, who has accused the government of wasting taxpayers' money. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Canberra Liberals' Peter Cain, who has accused the government of wasting taxpayers' money. Picture by Keegan Carroll

More than $44.5 million was paid to 23 consulting companies who were granted contracts to work on the ACT government's abandoned project to introduce a new human resources management system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.