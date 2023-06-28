Is it too much to hope the spectacular clash between Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin will prove the truth of the maxim that "when thieves fall out honest men come into their own"?
While it is far too early to speculate on how the mutiny by the mercenary Wagner force will play out, the unrest in Russia - which could spread to Belarus - will create opportunities for Ukraine and its Western allies.
It is very unlikely Putin is giving much thought to peripheral issues such as the Russian embassy site in Canberra or even the war itself right now. His attention will be almost entirely focussed on lancing a boil entirely of his own making.
That is, of course, what to do about the Frankenstein's monster of the Wagner militia he commissioned Prigozhin to create and which he then unleashed on Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West must consider their responses very carefully however while bearing in mind Napoleon's famous dictum that you should "never interrupt your enemy while he is making a mistake".
Surely someone, somewhere in the Kremlin must have questioned the wisdom of allowing an outsider - a convicted criminal no less - to recruit and arm a private army that could one day challenge the state.
The obvious analogy is with the SA, the infamous "brown shirts" led by Ernst Rohm in Nazi Germany which had to be eliminated after it challenged the existing military establishment when the Nazis came to power.
This too was all about control of the armed forces. Prigozhin had reportedly called for the Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the General Chief of Staff, Valery Gerasimov, to be handed over to him.
While he didn't specify his intentions, it is unlikely the warlord was planning to take them to the Bolshoi to watch Swan Lake.
It seems likely, given the criminal backgrounds of many of the Wagner group fighters, that despite Putin's assurances of amnesties and forgiveness a day of reckoning not unlike "the night of the long knives" will come.
While Putin and his army chiefs are publicly saying they want the fighters, who shot down at least six Russian helicopters and a communications plane killing up to 12 airmen, to return to the fold it would be foolhardy for anyone directly involved in the "march on Moscow" to surrender their heavy weapons.
Unless the situation is defused very carefully, it is not impossible that Russia could experience an abrupt return to the dark days of 1918 and 1919 when heavily armed war bands roamed the countryside at will.
While the Russian generals have defended their decision to draw back towards Moscow, claiming they intended to "concentrate their forces", not everybody is buying that line. Putin is probably one of them.
The fact Prigozhin could get with 200 kilometres of Moscow in remarkably short order and with a minimum of resistance is hugely embarrassing for the man who not that long ago was saying that he and Xi Jinping were going to rewrite the future history of the world.
Claims Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko is happy for Prigozhin to stay "for some time" and that he is even considering allowing the Wagner group to operate from within Belarus are hard to swallow.
Prigozhin has painted a massive target on his own back and Lukashenko's obligations to Putin, who has maintained him in power for over a decade, are well documented.
The only certainty is that the Russian army's belated attempt to bring the Wagner group under its direct control has backfired.
Putin, Lukashenko and Prigozhin would all be well advised to stay away from open windows.
